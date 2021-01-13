Lake George school taking 'pause' from in-person learning because of rising COVID-19 cases

Cocozza said his school has been able to maintain in-person learning through consistent mask wearing, social distancing, good hand hygiene and cleaning and disinfecting.

Students and staff have been complying, according to Cocozza.

Conway said his school was able to maintain in-person art, music and physical education.

He said the attendance rate is a moving target and is dependent on the number of quarantines that people are required to do.

Cocozza said it has been a challenge for teachers to prepare lesson plans, not knowing how many materials they will have to share digitally and how many students they will have in class.

“It’s a complicated puzzle that each day our educators are faced with,” he said.

Staff is very diligent about contact tracing when they have a positive case, according to Cocozza.

Board member Melissa Seale, who is a psychiatric nurse practitioner, said she is seeing all her patients virtually because of the risk of the virus.

On the other hand, she can see the impact all-virtual instruction has had. Children are dealing with anxiety and depression and they have lost athletics and the opportunity to socialize, she said.

“It is not an easy decision to make, especially with a school like Lake George that is checking all the boxes and doing all the right things,” she said. “I err on the side of being more cautious in regard to our health and our community’s health and we have some tough decision to be made, but I want to see us be proactive instead of acting too late and saying what could we have done better.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.