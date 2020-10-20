Lake George school district spent $35,000 to defend itself in lawsuit over job cut

The documents also reveal that there were settlement discussions in the case from December 2018 through April 2019 and from January 2020 through March 2020, when the district rejected the plaintiff’s last settlement offer.

Lake George United for Education said in its statement in response to the court’s decision that it was happy that the judge found the board was in violation, but was discouraged that the process took an inordinate amount of time and money. It did not disclose its own costs to litigate the matter.

Since the case was brought, the entire school board has turned over. Candidates supported by Lake George United for Education have been elected to the board, including Rosemarie Earl and Jeannine Bieber in 2020. Incumbent Tom Seguljic was ousted and Tim Collins did not run for re-election.

In 2019, incumbent Courtney Richichi was defeated for re-election. Maryanne MacKenzie and Melissa Seale were backed by Lake George United for Education. Seale was a plaintiff in the lawsuit until she requested to be removed in January 2020.

Newcomers Katie Bruening and Tricia Connor Biles ousted incumbents James McCabe and Kim Heunemann the previous year.

It remains to be seen whether the case affects the district going forward.