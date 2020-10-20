Lake George school district spent $35,000 to defend itself in lawsuit over job cut

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Central School District spent $35,000 defending itself in the lawsuit brought over eliminating the vice principal position.
Lake George United for Education had filed a lawsuit against the 2018 decision to cut the job of Cody Conley. The lawsuit alleged that the Board of Education had acted improperly because it held discussions about eliminating the position in executive session.
Judge Thomas Nolan ruled on Oct. 6 that the board violated the state's Open Meetings Law by improperly stating the reason for why it was going into executive session.
However, Nolan wrote that in order to invalidate the board’s actions, the plaintiffs had to prove that the board “acted intentionally or with gross negligence” by improperly discussing the subject in executive session.
He dismissed most of the complaint and declined to award attorney fees.
Conley has since found a job as an assistant principal at Saratoga Springs High School.
Lake George’s outside legal counsel of Girvin & Ferlazzo handled the case.
The district had paid $16,535 in legal fees for work specific to this case between May and December, according to documents obtained by The Post-Star through a Freedom of Information Law request. There were $14,227 in legal costs from January 2019 through June 2020 and $4,329 from July 2020 to date.
The documents also reveal that there were settlement discussions in the case from December 2018 through April 2019 and from January 2020 through March 2020, when the district rejected the plaintiff’s last settlement offer.
Lake George United for Education said in its statement in response to the court’s decision that it was happy that the judge found the board was in violation, but was discouraged that the process took an inordinate amount of time and money. It did not disclose its own costs to litigate the matter.
Since the case was brought, the entire school board has turned over. Candidates supported by Lake George United for Education have been elected to the board, including Rosemarie Earl and Jeannine Bieber in 2020. Incumbent Tom Seguljic was ousted and Tim Collins did not run for re-election.
In 2019, incumbent Courtney Richichi was defeated for re-election. Maryanne MacKenzie and Melissa Seale were backed by Lake George United for Education. Seale was a plaintiff in the lawsuit until she requested to be removed in January 2020.
Newcomers Katie Bruening and Tricia Connor Biles ousted incumbents James McCabe and Kim Heunemann the previous year.
It remains to be seen whether the case affects the district going forward.
Superintendent Lynne Rutnik is under contract through June 2023.
District officials said in a statement released after the court ruling that they are looking forward to moving forward “with positivity and a renewed focus on our shared mission, vision, values and goals of the district.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
