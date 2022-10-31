Lake George school district proposes $13.5 million school transportation facility

QUEENSBURY — The Lake George Central School District Transportation Facility Project began after receiving an unsatisfactory rating from the district's architectural firm in 2020.

There will be a community presentation of the proposed project on Nov. 9. A public vote is set for Dec. 6.

No tax increase is anticipated for the $13.5 million dollar facility.

“This new facility will have the infrastructure needed for a modern day facility that addresses immediate demands as well as future transportation needs, such as by supporting electric vehicles,” explained Marcy Reisinger, a school district spokesperson, in an email.

The changes come following an annual five-year building construction survey conducted by the district’s architectural firm that is reported to the state after completion. The survey is designed to partner schools with architects to identify improvements that are needed, according to Reisinger.

“The aging facility was built in 1953 as an elementary school, and over time it was retrofitted into the current transportation facility. Much of the original infrastructure and systems, such as the electrical, plumbing and heating, are original and have been deemed unsatisfactory,” she said.

The last work the building received happened 20 years ago.

“While the district has attempted to maintain this space through various renovations, the last improvements were made in 2002 to mend the roof and skylight system, which still leak into the building," Reisinger stated.

Stakeholders on the committee unanimously determined the best option would be to build a new facility on the existing elementary school property, as they believe it is the most cost-effective fix.

The committee of 10 includes the transportation director, Lake George town supervisor, director of the Lake George village planning and zoning boards, district administration, school board members and a parent in the district.

“Over the course of the last several years, many options have been studied, but ultimately when looking at all of them, building a new facility would allow the district to address the current and future transportation needs in the most cost-effective manner possible,” Reisinger said.

The $13.5 million budget was determined through a pre-referendum process with the architectural firm, and Reisinger said that the firm provides accurately estimated anticipated costs and there is a limit of how much the district can spend.

“The district cannot spend beyond what is approved by voters. If the capital project is approved, we will work closely with the architectural firm to stay within the associated budget,” she said.

Of the $13.5 million, $4 million will be coming from the district’s capital reserve fund and another $1.5 million from the district’s capital fund.

“The last $8 million needed would be bonded or borrowed over a 30-year period. A portion of the project's costs will be eligible for state building aid reimbursement,” she said.

The district’s state building aid ratio is currently 10%, which would entail a 10% reimbursement from the state if the project is approved by voters.

“Based on projections from district financial advisers, this project is not expected to increase the local tax levy. The locally funded portion, which is the amount that the district is borrowing, will replace some of the district's retiring debt,” she said.

With electric buses becoming a priority of school districts in New York over the coming years, the garage project has taken that into account.

“New York state is mandating that school districts begin purchasing electric buses by 2027, with a full fleet conversion by 2035. Construction of a new facility will allow us to plan for the necessary infrastructure required for electric buses,” according to Reisinger.

A community presentation of the project will be held on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the elementary school’s theater. The committee will present its final recommendations to the Board of Education at the board's December meeting.