Lake George school considers going all-virtual amid rising COVID-19 cases

In addition, she said there is a concern about people not following the rules outside of school. The district is still seeing outbreaks as a result of holiday gatherings, Rutnik said.

“There are still families that are getting together and doing things with other families. There are still families allowing their children to hang out with other children. These are things that we can’t control as a school community,” she said.

Rutnik pointed out that there is a delay in which people can have COVID-19 but not test positive.

Before Rutnik’s comments, elementary Principal James Conway, junior-senior high school Principal Francis Cocozza, and Megan Coker, director of technology, made a presentation outlining the challenges.

Cocozza said his school has been able to maintain in-person learning through consistent mask wearing, social distancing, good hand hygiene and cleaning and disinfecting.

Students and staff have been complying, according to Cocozza.

Conway said his school was able to maintain in-person art, music and physical education.

He said the attendance rate is a moving target and is dependent on the number of quarantines that people are required to do.