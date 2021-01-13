Lake George school considers going all-virtual amid rising COVID-19 cases

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George school officials are considering switching to all-virtual learning because of rising COVID-19 cases and student absences.
Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik is recommending that the district go to all-online learning, even though other districts are trying to maintain in-person instruction as much as possible.
“I don’t believe in my heart this is a situation in which we need to follow. I think the stakes and the consequences here are too high to be a follower and we need to lead,” Rutnik said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
“COVID-19 is called a novel virus for a reason. It’s new. It’s unpredictable and it’s uncontrollable. For us to say that we can control this in this school is not being completely forthright and honest,” she said.
The board had a lengthy discussion but has not made any decisions.
Rutnik presented statistics showing the rapid increase in cases, which has played a part in increased student absences with mandatory quarantines.
As of Tuesday, 36 junior-senior high school students were absent from in-person instruction. There were four positive cases and the rest in quarantine. This was the same number as two weeks ago. At the elementary school, 16 students were absent. This includes seven students who tested positive. This is slightly down from the 20 absent two weeks ago.
Rutnik said she will be meeting with school leaders to discuss the issue further. The district has a scheduled remote instruction day on Thursday and the long MLK Day weekend coming up, so it is a perfect opportunity to regroup, she said.
Administration, faculty split
Rutnik said the school’s principals and other leaders disagree and want to keep in-person instruction.
They feel proud of how the school has handled its hybrid learning model so far.
“We’ve worked so hard to get where we are, but this can’t be about pride. This has to be about safety,” she said.
About 50% of the faculty who responded to a survey had concerns about continuing in-person instruction, according to Rutnik.
“Some think that the data does not support a pivot and others think we are being careless and should have pivoted two weeks ago,” Rutnik said.
People are stressed and the increased number of cases is hitting close to home.
“They fear if they get it at school, they will infect their families,” she said.
As of Monday, Warren County had seen 1,630 positive cases, and Rutnik cited the new, more virulent strain of the virus.
In addition, she said there is a concern about people not following the rules outside of school. The district is still seeing outbreaks as a result of holiday gatherings, Rutnik said.
“There are still families that are getting together and doing things with other families. There are still families allowing their children to hang out with other children. These are things that we can’t control as a school community,” she said.
Rutnik pointed out that there is a delay in which people can have COVID-19 but not test positive.
Before Rutnik’s comments, elementary Principal James Conway, junior-senior high school Principal Francis Cocozza, and Megan Coker, director of technology, made a presentation outlining the challenges.
Cocozza said his school has been able to maintain in-person learning through consistent mask wearing, social distancing, good hand hygiene and cleaning and disinfecting.
Students and staff have been complying, according to Cocozza.
Conway said his school was able to maintain in-person art, music and physical education.
He said the attendance rate is a moving target and is dependent on the number of quarantines that people are required to do.
Cocozza said it has been a challenge for teachers to prepare lesson plans, not knowing how many materials they will have to share digitally and how many students they will have in class.
“It’s a complicated puzzle that each day our educators are faced with,” he said.
Staff is very diligent about contact tracing when they have a positive case, according to Cocozza.
Board member Melissa Seale, who is a psychiatric nurse practitioner, said she is seeing all her patients virtually because of the risk of the virus.
On the other hand, she can see the impact all-virtual instruction has had. Children are dealing with anxiety and depression and they have lost athletics and the opportunity to socialize, she said.
“It is not an easy decision to make, especially with a school like Lake George that is checking all the boxes and doing all the right things,” she said. “I err on the side of being more cautious in regard to our health and our community’s health and we have some tough decision to be made, but I want to see us be proactive instead of acting too late and saying what could we have done better.”
