Lake George school board seeks people for diversity committee
LAKE GEORGE — The school board is seeking volunteers to serve on a special diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

This committee will be charged with reviewing sample policies and helping the policy committee develop the district's policy. The commitment will involve two or three in-person sessions and virtual meetings during the next several months.

People interested in serving on the committee are asked to contact District Clerk Sarah Barton at bartons@lkgeorge.org.

