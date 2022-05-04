Lake George school board candidates debate diversity

LAKE GEORGE — How the Lake George Central School District should address issues of inclusion and diversity was a major topic at a Meet the Candidates Night held on Tuesday at the junior-senior high school.

Seven candidates are seeking three, 3-year seats on the Board of Education. Maryanne MacKenzie is seeking reelection and also running are Linda Clark, Lisa Doster, Mario Fasulo, Chris Picard, Donna Prime and Gregg Sawdy.

Clark and Doster are running as a ticket in opposition to the district adopting a diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, policy. The board is still working on the policy.

The League of Women Voters of Saratoga County hosted the event. Each candidate began with an opening statement in the order in which they will appear on the May 17 ballot.

Sawdy served in the U.S. Navy and went on to earn an associate degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business. He is running on a platform of parents’ rights because he is concerned that parents “get zero say in much of the policies and curriculum that go on in the school,” he said.

Lisa Doster is a 20-year business owner in the region who believes she is a good problem-solver with solid analytical skills. She wants to help students recover from the pandemic.

“Our focus should be getting our children back on track where they have fallen behind — socially academically, mentally and physically,” she said.

Prime has a degree in economics and worked as director of business and administration at a school before transitioning into a 22-year career as a physician’s assistant. She has been mostly in family practice but spent three years working at a school-based health center.

“I believe my professional expertise and my sincere interest in and concern for continuation of a solid program of learning and social and physical development for the students of this district will make me a strong contributor to the Lake George Board of Education,” she said.

Fasulo grew up in Queensbury and has owned a few different businesses in Lake George. He said the school has made a difference in his three girls’ lives and he wanted to give back.

“I do believe that the school has a ton of positives going for it and I really want to be part of that group to keep that momentum moving forward and build upon it,” he said.

Picard also owns and operates three businesses in Lake George. He is a Marine Corps veteran and has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology. He is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, parental and stakeholder input on all policies, growing the skilled trades, and infrastructure improvements such as the bus garage.

“The skills that I learned in the Marine Corps, having two daughters in the school, along with being invested in the community, make me an ideal candidate for the board,” he said.

Clark is a retired teacher who has over 30 years in education and has been active in the union, including serving as president of the association. She is running because she believes the DEI policy is a “Trojan horse” to implement a radical agenda such as critical race theory, which is an academic concept that views American history through the prism of race and believes the country is racist in its founding.

“It radically changes curriculum regarding our country’s history and sexual education, indoctrinating children and exposing them to concepts inappropriate to their age and maturity levels,” she said.

MacKenzie said she her pride has deepened for Lake George during her three years on the board. She has learned a lot of about the district’s culture, policies and practices.

“If reelected, I will bring integrity, continuity and an ongoing insistence on accountability and healthy process. I will continue to listen, observe and advocate with an open mind and objectivity,” she said.

After the opening statements, candidates had answered questions that had been submitted by the community, with the first one being the DEI.

Clark said she has spoken with parents who said they would take their children out of school if the DEI were implemented. She said she believes some of these concepts are already being introduced, such as teachers suggesting that all white students are intrinsically racist, and teachers sharing information about sexual preferences and identification.

MacKenzie said there are already policies against harassment and discrimination, and the DEI policy builds on the district’s mission statement to empower all students to be lifelong learners and global citizens.

“We’re asking us to be accountable to these concepts and to be able to celebrate what are we doing well. We can always be doing better for our students and this policy is in line with our mission, vision and values,” she said.

Sawdy said he believes the policy is redundant. He does not believe it is going to change anything. He said he wants to get the government out of the schools as much as possible.

“I believe DEI is a communist program that is designed to divide us and then create resentment between each other and then the kids will suffer,” he said.

Doster agrees that the policy is unnecessary.

“We don’t have a problem, so this unmandated policy should not be going forward as fast as it is if it’s not mandated or needed,” she said.

Fasulo said diversity is more than just about race, it is also about socioeconomic status, of which there is a huge disparity in Lake George, and learning disabilities.

He said the district can still refine the DEI policy

“DEI was a recommendation from the Board of Regents. Luckily, the school can tailor that recommendation to what we need,” he said.

Prime said she has talked to parents of nonwhite students when she was circulating her candidate petitions and they shared a different view.

“Their students have been treated differently and sometimes unintentionally — just from fellow students that aren’t aware of their culture,” he said.

Another issue is the district’s warrior head symbol of an Indian headdress. The Board of Education in November voted to designate the Indian logo as a heritage symbol. The matter came up during the “yes” or “no” question part of the forum.

Clark, Sawdy, Picard and Doster supported keeping the Indian logo, while Prime, Fasulo and MacKenzie did not offer an opinion.

Prime said the culture of the school is more than just a symbol. The student who is anxious to go to school but shows up every day is a warrior, as is the kid who has a learning disability and has to work three times as hard.

Sawdy and Linda supported banning books. MacKenzie, Prime and Fasulo said no, and Doster and Picard passed on answering the question.

All the candidates supported continuing livestreaming and recording of school board meetings and teaching civics in schools. They all believed the district prepared students for college and careers.

All candidates except for Sawdy said they would support green initiatives to save money.

The candidates agreed that they did not want to explore consolidation or sale of school buildings in the wake of declining enrollment.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320.

