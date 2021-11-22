Lake George school board begins conversation over future use of warrior Indian symbol

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Board of Education has designated its warrior Indian logo as a “heritage symbol” and is beginning a conversation over its future use.

The board passed a resolution at its Nov. 9 meeting, which says the action “does not cancel anything or require any immediate changes — it opens up the discussion and allows for community inquiry/education. The district will determine the appropriate timeline and approach with their charge.”

President Tricia Connor Biles said the board at its October meeting had asked the district’s Culture and Climate Committee to study the issue. She said sees this as an opportunity for people to share different perspectives about what such a symbol represents and educate one another.

“This is an image that is part of Lake George right now. It is a symbol of pride. It is a symbol that is part of our identity,” she said.

Biles said nothing is immediately changing as a result of the board’s resolution.

“That opens the door for people not to be defensive — to really open up their minds, and be curious and hopefully come to the table to try to understand other people,” she said.

Biles noted that the district uses many different images to represent Lake George.

“Right now, we don’t have any definition on the images that we use — how we use them, where we use them,” she said.

Board member Maryanne MacKenzie said conversations relating to matters of identity can be difficult. She said the board is seeking common language and understanding.

Members of the public expressed concern that this would be the first step in eliminating the logo entirely, which is an issue that has torn the community of Cambridge apart. Education Commissioner Betty Rosa ordered the Cambridge school district to abide by a June 17 board resolution that retired the Indians nickname and logo, while she reverses the subsequent board vote in July that reversed that decision.

Interim Lake George Superintendent Douglas Huntley said talk of removing Indian symbols is not new. Then-Education Commissioner Richard Mills issued memos in 2000 asking every district in the state to address the issue of Native American imagery.

Resident Amanda Duers said she does not see how the logo is preventing people from supporting Lake George teams and building community spirit.

Resident Lisa Doster said she is concerned why the board is so focused on this issue when it is not required to address the logo. She linked the issue to the district’s overall efforts to develop a diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, policy.

“Our purpose is to teach all children to think for themselves — not to indoctrinate them on how to think,” she said.

Linda Clark said she believes that the effort to develop a DEI policy is a way to introduce critical race theory into the schools.

Biles said there is no initiative to bring in critical race theory, which views American history through the prism of racial issues.

“This is an opportunity for the community — without any mandates — to recognize our spirit, our heritage, our identity and have those conversations,” she said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.