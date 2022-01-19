Lake George, Salem and Fort Edward seek school superintendents

Three local school districts are searching for new superintendents.

Fort Edward, Lake George and Salem are all looking for new leaders for the start of the 2022-2023 school year in July.

Salem is the furthest along in the process. BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter said in an email that the application deadline has closed and he said the district did well in attracting candidates, without mentioning a specific number.

The Salem Board of Education’s plan is to narrow the candidates down to a group of semifinalists to be interviewed by two separate advisory committees. The district is looking for people to serve on that committee. Each committee will have 12 members consisting of three administrators/supervisors, two members from the Salem Teachers Association, two from the support staff union, two parents/guardians and one student.

People who are interested in serving on one of the committees should contact Regina Eastman at reastman@salemcsd.org or 518-854-7855. The deadline is Feb. 1. People should indicate the group they are representing and provide their email address and phone number. In the event there are more than four parents and four community members who volunteer to serve on the advisory committees, participants will be chosen via lottery.

Each committee will interview all semifinalists, assess the strengths and weaknesses of each of the candidates and report back to the board verbally and in writing.

The two advisory committees are scheduled to meet on Feb. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to go over the process; March 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to interview the semifinalists and on the evening of March 2 to report their findings to the Board of Education.

It is mandatory for committee members to attend each of the meetings in order to provide a fair process.

Salem is looking for a replacement for David Glover, after the board decided to part ways with him last July.

Retired Hudson Falls Superintendent of Schools Mark Doody is serving as interim superintendent.

Fort Edward

The Fort Edward and Lake George school districts have just posted their advertisements in trade publications such as the New York State School Boards Association’s On Board magazine.

Fort Edward is organizing a community forum for people to give input into the process. Interim Superintendent of Schools Mark Bessen said at the Jan. 10 Board of Education meeting that the forum originally was scheduled for early January, but is being moved to the end of January to get more people to sign up.

Fort Edward board member Amanda Durkee pointed out that the advertisements for these three local superintendent positions are all on the same page of the trade publication so there will be a lot of competition.

The district is looking to replace Dan Ward, who left at the end of June 2021 to become superintendent of the Hudson Falls Central School District.

Lake George

Lake George Board of Education President Tricia Connor Biles said at the Jan. 11 Board of Education meeting that she and Vice President Maryanne MacKenzie attended three different listening sessions to get feedback on the qualities people would like to see in the next superintendent. One session was with junior-senior high school students, another with faculty and staff and another with administrators.

Biles said among the suggestions were to find a person who has strengths in building relationships and collaborative leadership. They also want someone who is a visionary, inspires confidence and who is an excellent listener.

Biles also acknowledged it will be a very competitive to find a superintendent. The board is working to determine the salary for the position that can attract a candidate, but is the right fit for the district.

Lake George is seeking a new superintendent after Lynne Rutnik departed at the beginning of the school year to become deputy superintendent of the Schenectady City School District.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

