LAKE GEORGE — A retirement celebration for the country's longest-serving mayor, Bob Blais, is being held next week in conjunction with a fundraiser for Krantz Cottage.

The Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage was one of the many projects the former mayor had a hand in during his 52 years as Lake George village mayor.

“When Mayor Blais first learned of the vision for Ronald McDonald House Charities to develop a family retreat program, he immediately began working to bring it to the Village of Lake George," Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region CEO David Jacobsen said in a news release. "By opening his arms of welcome, families of children with terminal diagnoses and those grieving are able to be together amidst the grandeur and serenity here. Through the community of support Mayor Blais has built, each family knows they are loved. We are forever grateful for his friendship."

The event begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, with an open house inside the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at 161 Ottawa St. and continues with a reception for Blais from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Resort on Canada Street.

An online RSVP form is available at https://form.jotform.com/231144426132141.

The public is encouraged to share a photo, video or message for Blais on a virtual kudoboard, that will play as a slideshow during the reception. Attendees will also have the chance to win a 50/50 cash prize and an array of items donated by the business community. All raffle proceeds, along with a percentage of the cash bar, will benefit the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage. The event is coordinated by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region.

“Mayor Blais’ 52 years of service has made Lake George what it is as the destination to getaway and vacation," said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. "One of the many legacies Mayor Blais imparted to the area is the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage, so it’s only fitting to ensure the community gets a chance to visit this special place and assist in its future while celebrating the mayor’s retirement."

Online donations to support the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage can be made at rmhcofalbany.org/event/lake-george-chamber-fundraiser-for-ronald-mcdonald-family-retreat.

The Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage provides families experiencing serious childhood illness with free five-day, four-night accommodations, along with concierge-type services.