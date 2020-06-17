Lake George restaurant revamped to offer curbside service with a side of rock 'n' roll

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — Burgers, foot-longs and root beer floats are making a comeback in the village of Lake George this summer.

The Blacksmith Village Steakhouse at the Fort Henry Hotel and Conference Center has been transformed into Bob & Jean’s Car Hop, a 1950s-style restaurant offering curb service and outdoor dining using locally sourced ingredients.

“Bob & Jean’s is all about tasty food, fun and family-friendly prices that are almost a throwback to the ‘50s,’’ Sam Luciano, president of the Fort William Henry Corp., said in a news release.

Fort William Henry Corp. decided to transform the longtime steakhouse into a nostalgic curbside restaurant in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered indoor dining for more than two months.

Restaurants in the Capital Region invited diners inside for the first time Wednesday, but at half capacity in order to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The restaurant, located at 48 Canada St., is named after Robert and Jean Flacke, who helped transform the hospitality industry in Lake George beginning in the 1950s.