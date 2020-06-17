Lake George restaurant revamped to offer curbside service with a side of rock 'n' roll

LAKE GEORGE — Burgers, foot-longs and root beer floats are making a comeback in the village of Lake George this summer.
The Blacksmith Village Steakhouse at the Fort Henry Hotel and Conference Center has been transformed into Bob & Jean’s Car Hop, a 1950s-style restaurant offering curb service and outdoor dining using locally sourced ingredients.
“Bob & Jean’s is all about tasty food, fun and family-friendly prices that are almost a throwback to the ‘50s,’’ Sam Luciano, president of the Fort William Henry Corp., said in a news release.
Fort William Henry Corp. decided to transform the longtime steakhouse into a nostalgic curbside restaurant in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered indoor dining for more than two months.
Restaurants in the Capital Region invited diners inside for the first time Wednesday, but at half capacity in order to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The restaurant, located at 48 Canada St., is named after Robert and Jean Flacke, who helped transform the hospitality industry in Lake George beginning in the 1950s.
Robert Flacke was the president of Fort William Henry Corp. until his death in 2018. Jean Flacke continues to operate the Lincoln Log Colony cottages.
The menu features locally sourced ingredients, including burgers from Jacobs and Toney Deli and Meat Store of the North in Warrensburg. Twelve-inch hotties (or foot-long hot dogs) will also be served on New England-style rolls.
Fried clams, thick-cut grilled cheese sandwiches and English-style batter fish sandwiches will also be served. An ice cream sundae or root beer float will be dessert choices.
A helping of 1950s rock ’n’ roll is served with every meal.
“We thought this was a wonderful balance of offering something entertaining and different for visitors while honoring our history. At the same time, we are providing an important level of comfort for diners,” Tom Wysocki, the resort’s director of sales and marketing, said.
Bob and Jean’s Car Hop is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.