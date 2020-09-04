Lake George resorts face significant COVID losses

“We’re just basically too tired,” he said.

A lack of employees has made things tougher, he said.

Typically, the resort relies on four to six workers from the federally run J-1 visa program, but the program was canceled this year by President Donald Trump to expand access to the job market to unemployed Americans.

Without J-1 students, local businesses struggle to find help Dozens of businesses in the Lake George region have come to rely on the federally operated program, which affords exchange students the opportunity to work in the United States while exploring the country's culture.

"We just can't find the people to do the work we need," Chiriboga said.

A good escape

Meanwhile, at Dunham’s Bay Resort, day-to-day operations have picked up as visitors from across the Northeast look for a place to escape the pandemic, said Lynn Clausen, the resort’s assistant general manager.

But the resort is still losing "hundreds of thousands" in wedding revenue, she said.

Clausen said hotel bookings were up 18% in July and 14% in August compared to last year, and the restaurant is doing better than usual, too.

Around a third of the resort's visitors this year have come from neighboring states like New Jersey and are visiting the area for the first time, she said.