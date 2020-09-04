Lake George resorts face significant COVID losses

LAKE GEORGE — It has been a busy summer for resorts on Lake George, but some operators said an increase in overnight stays has done little to make up for the cancellation of key events their businesses rely on.
Several operators said the good weather, coupled with a series of travel restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, have led to at least a 10% increase in overnight bookings from last year.
But the cancellation of weddings and other major events have left the resorts grappling with how to make up for big losses.
“We still have challenges ahead of us for the fall, but the reservation numbers have been promising,” said Sam Luciano, general manager of Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center.
Depleted staffs and the cancellation of popular summer events such as the Americade motorcycle rally and the Adirondack Nationals Car Show have added to challenges faced by resort operators.
The events, which attract thousands of visitors to the region, typically bookend an eventful summer in Lake George that results in sold-out hotels and packed restaurants at big tourism complexes like Fort William Henry.
Instead, the resort “about broke even” for July and August, and is still reeling from major financial losses sustained in the spring when the state shut down to contain the spread of coronavirus, Luciano said.
The business was effectively closed in April and only did 50% of its usual numbers in May and June, he said.
A ban on public gatherings larger than 50 people has crippled the resort's event calendar, which typically lists a wedding each weekend between April and October. Conferences and retreats have also been canceled, adding to the significant loss to the resort’s bottom line.
Luciano estimates the resort has lost close to $1 million in wedding revenue alone this year.
“We had a wedding every single weekend, sometimes two on a weekend, right straight through from April to October. Our first one is coming up Sept. 18, and the capacity has been diminished,” he said.
Crowds still coming
Fo everday tourists, Lake George has been a popular summer escape amid the pandemic.
Village sidewalks have been crowded, parking meter revenue is on par with last year’s totals and rental boat operators have reported a better-than-usual season.
With social distancing guidelines in place because of the pandemic, boating on Lake George has become a popular activity.
The nice weather and the travel restrictions, which discouraged trips to other summer spots like Myrtle Beach, have benefited Lake George, said Kristen Hanifin, the special event and sales coordinator for the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.
But the pandemic has also forced resorts to find ways to adapt and has raised questions about the future.
“A lot of it is a big question mark,” Hanifin said.
Smaller events have started to pop up in the region, Hanifin said, but resort operators must strike a balance between teleconferencing and in-person events until normal operations can resume. She expects the industry to bounce back, once the pandemic fades.
“There’s still a significant amount of value in a face-to-face event,” she said.
Tired from all the business
At The Villas on Lake George in Diamond Point, owner Leonardo Chiriboga said he hasn’t been hurt by the state’s capacity restrictions.
His business is more “family-oriented” and does very little business in the way of large gatherings and weddings.
The Villas has been “significantly busier” this year compared to last, he said.
“It makes sense,” he said. “People want to stay close … and they want to get out. They don’t want to be confined or restricted.”
The resort has done so well this summer he plans to close later this month to make renovations and rest. He typically closes after Columbus Day.
“We’re just basically too tired,” he said.
A lack of employees has made things tougher, he said.
Typically, the resort relies on four to six workers from the federally run J-1 visa program, but the program was canceled this year by President Donald Trump to expand access to the job market to unemployed Americans.
Dozens of businesses in the Lake George region have come to rely on the federally operated program, which affords exchange students the opportunity to work in the United States while exploring the country's culture.
"We just can't find the people to do the work we need," Chiriboga said.
A good escape
Meanwhile, at Dunham’s Bay Resort, day-to-day operations have picked up as visitors from across the Northeast look for a place to escape the pandemic, said Lynn Clausen, the resort’s assistant general manager.
But the resort is still losing "hundreds of thousands" in wedding revenue, she said.
Clausen said hotel bookings were up 18% in July and 14% in August compared to last year, and the restaurant is doing better than usual, too.
Around a third of the resort's visitors this year have come from neighboring states like New Jersey and are visiting the area for the first time, she said.
“I would say 30%, or even a little bit more, have never been in the Lake George region before,” she said. “I kept saying to them, ‘Shame on you, you’re only 3 ½ hours from this beautiful wonderland.’”
But the increase in hotel bookings has done little to make up for the loss of weddings and other large gatherings at the resort.
“I’m a positive person, so I guess the good spin you could put on it is that a lot of people have found our region that only live four hours away that may continue to come see the region,” Clausen said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
