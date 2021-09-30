Lake George residents oppose pot dispensaries; village to decide future of sales next month

LAKE GEORGE — Allowing marijuana dispensaries in the village would damage the image of the family-friendly resort and set a bad example for children, said residents and business owners during a public workshop on Wednesday.

About a dozen people gathered at the firehouse for the meeting to weigh in on whether the village should allow retail dispensaries and on-site consumption facilities to open locally.

“At the end of the day, it goes to image, and that’s the biggest problem from the business point of view,” said Robert Gregor, a resident who owns three motels in the village. “Lake George is plagued, whether rightfully or not, as been a honky-tonk town. That is an image we have been trying to get away from … if we want our image in this town to be anything more than a honky-tonk image, we’ve got to opt out of this.”

About half a dozen residents spoke in favor of opting out of allowing retail marijuana sales. No one spoke in favor.

Gregor, who owns the Sundowner, Motel Montreal and the Lake Haven Motel, said, despite a no-smoking policy, more people have been smoking marijuana on his properties since March, when lawmakers approved the state’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.