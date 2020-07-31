Lake George releases school reopening plans

Beginning Sept. 28, all students will begin in-person instruction, with staggered start times for students in order to reduce capacity.

Classroom capacity will be reduced and desks will be spaced 6 feet apart. Masks will be required at all times expect when students are eating or when participating in activities like signing or playing an instrument, where students will be required to be spaced at least 12 feet apart.

Periodic “mask breaks” will also take place throughout the day, according to the plan.

There will be assigned seating on school buses, with one student per seat in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Buildings will be disinfected throughout the day and touch-free amenities like water-bottle filling stations and paper towel dispensers will be installed.

Additional models

The district also has plans for a hybrid model of learning should the state take issue with the in-person model.

Those plans will have students in grades 7-12 alternate between in-person and online classes via Google Classroom every other day. Those in K-6 will continue to meet in person, according to the plan.