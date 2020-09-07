Lake George Region Restaurant Week gets makeover amid pandemic

LAKE GEORGE — This year's Lake George Region Restaurant Week has been reimagined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of offering a three-course meal with a price that corresponds with the year, participating restaurants will offer menu items that match a corresponding theme over a two-week period.
“Amid current conditions and with feedback from our member restaurants, we wanted to reimagine this promotion into a creative event that would have a virtual component and encourage people to celebrate the people and ingenuity in the local restaurant industry,” Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.
The promotion will run from Sept. 13-19 and Sept. 20-26 and have a different theme every week. Nine restaurants have signed up to participate so far.
For the first week, participating restaurants will serve a mix of beverages, appetizers, entrees and desserts with an apple theme.
The second week will have a pumpkin theme.
Restaurants belonging to the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce may also be offering virtual cooking and mixology demonstrations during the event, according to the release.
People who dine at participating restaurants and post pictures of their meals, beverages, or gift card purchases on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #DineLGR will be eligible to win a $25 gift card from one of the participating restaurants.
The restaurants participating are:
- Adirondack Pub & Brewery
- The Boathouse Restaurant
- Docksider Restaurant
- The View at Dunham’s Bay
- The Lobster Pot
- Log Jam Restaurant
- Mario’s Restaurant
- Moose Tooth Grill
- Park 26
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.