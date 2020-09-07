Lake George Region Restaurant Week gets makeover amid pandemic

LAKE GEORGE — This year's Lake George Region Restaurant Week has been reimagined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of offering a three-course meal with a price that corresponds with the year, participating restaurants will offer menu items that match a corresponding theme over a two-week period.

“Amid current conditions and with feedback from our member restaurants, we wanted to reimagine this promotion into a creative event that would have a virtual component and encourage people to celebrate the people and ingenuity in the local restaurant industry,” Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

The promotion will run from Sept. 13-19 and Sept. 20-26 and have a different theme every week. Nine restaurants have signed up to participate so far.

For the first week, participating restaurants will serve a mix of beverages, appetizers, entrees and desserts with an apple theme.

The second week will have a pumpkin theme.

Restaurants belonging to the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce may also be offering virtual cooking and mixology demonstrations during the event, according to the release.