Lake George Region Restaurant Week begins Sunday

LAKE GEORGE — The 15th annual Lake George Region Restaurant Week will kick off on Sunday.

This year’s installment includes 11 restaurants that will be serving an apple-themed menu, including entrees like grilled spicy pork chops with apple salsa and spiced apple fritters, among other things.

The event, organized by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, will run through Sept. 18.

Many of the participating restaurants will be offering three-course menus starting at $30, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled by the creative ways our local chefs have included apples in their menu items. We’re hoping visitors and locals will take advantage of the delicious specials offered. It’s the perfect time to visit an old favorite or try a new restaurant,” Dennis Lafontaine, president of the board of directors of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Restaurant week was created as a way to showcase local restaurateurs and has received positive feedback in recent years.

According to a survey conducted by the chamber of commerce from last year's event, 97% of the 520 surveyed rated their experience as either “excellent” or “good.”