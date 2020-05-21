Lake George readies for a different type of Memorial Day weekend

“The message is not everything is reopening, the message is adhere to process,” she said, adding that the chamber’s website https://lakegeorgechamber.com has a FAQ section explaining rules and guidelines.

Blais said businesses can display items for sale in their windows and maybe on tables out front, but they are not allowed to let people shop in stores.

And Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore, in an emailed response, cited state guidelines regulating in-store/curbside pickup as basically retrieving pre-ordered items but they are not allowed to let people shop in stores “or browse or place an in-person order.”

Canada street was quiet Thursday, with some restaurants and a few shops open, but with very little foot traffic. Many businesses had signs offering curbside pickup, including The Village Emporium. Its owner, who was on a business call and was short on time, said he doesn’t know what the weekend will look like. He seemed confused by the process, saying, “You talk to 10 people you get 10 stories.” He said he’ll be open, but because he can only show so much in his front windows, he wasn’t expecting big business.