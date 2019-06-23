{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George village docks

Boat enthusiasts enjoyed seeing the boats on display at the International Antique & Classic Boat Society show at the Lake George village docks in 2007. The village is considering rescinding a law passed last year that allowed use of the public docks by private businesses to pick up and discharge passengers.

 Post-Star file photo

LAKE GEORGE — The village is looking at rescinding a local law that allowed commercial boats to pick up and drop off passengers at the public docks, because of concerns about showing favor to certain commercial businesses over others.

The village adopted the law last September that allows the practice. A public hearing on the issue will take place on July 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Robert Blais said that, in the past, the village has had two fishing charters use the docks without problems. Over the past couple of years, however, quite a few tour boats have sought to use the docks. This year, the village could get as many as three or four applications to use the docks, from the Tiki Boat and others.

Fort William Henry also approached the village, seeking to lease two of the docks for use by their guests.

Problems have arisen in the past with one operator setting up a chair on the sidewalk and soliciting business, according to Blais. When the village complained, the tour boat operator put a chair on the docks. He then gave peace officers a hard time when he was asked to move.

A lawsuit from the 1970s brought by Bill Dow of the Lake George Steamship Co., argued that because the docks were owned by the village of Lake George and its people, it was not legal for a person to use them for a private purpose.

“Over the years, Bill Dow has always talked to me and said ‘Who's using the docks this year? I don't want people to be coming in and out of there competing with me. I’ve got a big investment,’” Blais said.

The case went to an appellate court and the village mostly stopped renting the docks out to private businesses. Blais said Dow did not really mind when it was fishing charters using the docks.

“He got a hold of me and said I don't want to make an issue out of it, but I will if you decide you're going to go into the tour boat business,'” he said.

Trustee John Root said he is curious what the village could do with its six public docks. He asked if the village could lease them out for the summer, either through a lottery system or bids.

“A lot of times those docks just sit empty,” he said.

Blais believes they could be rented to a resident for personal use. He was not sure if it would be allowed if it was a private business.

