Lake George properties sell for combined $9.9 million

LAKE GEORGE — It’s not every day you see a property sell for millions of dollars.

This year, the two properties that make up what used to be known as 1016 Colony Cove Road sold for a combined $9.9 million.

The property’s original owner, who’s name was not released by the real estate broker involved, owned the two separately deeded parcels that had been transformed into a family compound.

“It’s been on the market with other companies for years,” said Janet Besheer, licensed real estate broker with Equitas Realty in Saratoga Springs. The property has been listed by Equitas since 2020.

The original plot of land consisted of the two parcels that contained an old log cabin that was removed and rebuilt, a pool house that was a two-bedroom cottage and a preexisting building that was made into an Adirondack playhouse.

The playhouse was designed by Ralph Kylloe, according to Besheer. Kylloe was known as a leading figure in rustic furniture who owned the Ralph Kylloe Rustic Gallery.

In total, the property contained six homes, along with two docks. There are also party decks, and even a negative edge pool.

“It had everything,” Besheer said.

Besheer said that earlier this year someone took a look at the large property and asked the previous owner if they would be interested in selling the three homes that are located on the south side of the property. Those three homes were older buildings that hadn’t been updated or renovated since roughly 1980, according to Besheer.

That portion of the property, now known as 10 Colony Cove Road, sold for $3.1 million. The sale closed on May 28.

The other portion of the property at 16 Colony Cove Road, which included the newer home built by the previous owner, the negative edge pool and pool cottage, sold for $6.8 million on Nov. 10.

It was listed at $6.9 million.

Prior to the property being split back into the two separate parcels, it was listed for $9.5 million.

“It was a one-of-a-kind estate,” Besheer said. “It was built in such a way that with the new setback rules and everything else on Lake George, you would not be able to put a negative edge pool as close to the lake as this negative edge pool was.”

Besheer wondered whether the emergence of COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic has driven up the sales of some properties.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I think we’re seeing a lot of things selling that hadn’t been selling in years gone by.”

The new owners of the properties, who wished to remain anonymous, both currently own properties in the Capital Region, according to Besheer.

The sellers, who also wished to remain anonymous, were from Rockland County.

“This was a local buyer. It wasn’t like out-of-country money coming in,” she said. “These were just local people who love Lake George.”

The previous owner of the entire property had originally built their home there. There used to be a fence separating the home from the pool cottage and pool on the other side. The fence came down after the owner decided to purchase the other parcel.

But all of these years later things are back to the way they used to be.

“Now in 2021, the fence is back,” Besheer said with a chuckle. “And each side has its own privacy.”

Besheer thought it was interesting that 16 Colony Cove Road sold most recently for $6.8 million, which she said was an impressive price point for Lake George. She said she wasn’t aware of a property being sold for that amount of money.

Besheer co-listed these properties with fellow agent Lisa Vitello.

