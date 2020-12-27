Lake George poised to approve EMS tax district

LAKE GEORGE — A town-operated ambulance service is inching closer to reality with officials poised to approve a special tax district next month that would fund emergency medical services for both the town and village.
A public hearing on the new tax district is scheduled for Jan. 11 via Zoom, with Town Board members scheduled to approve the district immediately after.
The town, for months, has been looking into the feasibility of creating an EMS district to address a shortage of volunteers, which has led to a number of scheduling gaps in recent years.
Town Board members on Monday approved the formation of a committee that will oversee the creation of the new tax district, which will fund emergency medical services in the town and village.
The Lake George Emergency Squad, which currently serves both the town and village, responded to 711 calls for service in 2019, a 14% increase from 2015, when it responded to 621 calls, according to a report released by the town earlier this month outlining the need for a town EMS department.
“While response patterns and operations have maintained over the years, it is highly likely that the available level of care through a town EMS department will surpass that of the existing level of care, with increased accessibility and efficiency and improved response times,” the report reads.
The report also outlines what the estimated cost to operate the department will be and lays out a time frame for adopting the new tax district, which is scheduled to take effect in January 2022.
The Lake George Emergency Squad is made up of 35 mostly volunteer members and receives over $340,000 from the town’s budget to help cover operating costs. The squad also receives a little more than $230,000 in funding through insurance billing, according to the report.
A town-operated EMS system is projected to cost $932,500 its first year, with $700,000 being paid for by taxpayers.
Under the proposal, residents would be taxed 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The estimated cost for a home valued at $175,000 would be $88.38.
The remaining $232,500 would be raised through insurance billing, according to the report.
Under the proposal, the town would be taking over the Lake George Emergency Squad’s current building on Gage Street, which has already been paid off.
A $20,000 capital improvement fund would be created to purchase new equipment and the town would assume ownership of the squad's current ambulances and other equipment.
An inventory survey will be conducted next year to determine just how much debt the squad currently has. The town would only assume $40,000 in debt service, according to the report.
The town-operated EMS department would be made up of 18 employees, including seven that would work full-time and 11 part-timers. Volunteer members are currently not being considered.
All full-time employees would receive benefits and all employees would become part of the New York State Retirement System.
"With that level of full-time and part-time staffing, the town believes each and every hour of the day throughout the course of the year will be 'covered,' as opposed to the current situation where there exist many 'gaps' in the schedule for qualified care professionals," the report reads.
