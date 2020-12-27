Lake George poised to approve EMS tax district

The Lake George Emergency Squad is made up of 35 mostly volunteer members and receives over $340,000 from the town’s budget to help cover operating costs. The squad also receives a little more than $230,000 in funding through insurance billing, according to the report.

A town-operated EMS system is projected to cost $932,500 its first year, with $700,000 being paid for by taxpayers.

Under the proposal, residents would be taxed 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The estimated cost for a home valued at $175,000 would be $88.38.

The remaining $232,500 would be raised through insurance billing, according to the report.

Under the proposal, the town would be taking over the Lake George Emergency Squad’s current building on Gage Street, which has already been paid off.

A $20,000 capital improvement fund would be created to purchase new equipment and the town would assume ownership of the squad's current ambulances and other equipment.

An inventory survey will be conducted next year to determine just how much debt the squad currently has. The town would only assume $40,000 in debt service, according to the report.