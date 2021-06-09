Lake George plans informational meeting in September on whether to permit marijuana sales

LAKE GEORGE — Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais plans to hold an informational meeting in September to get the public’s input on whether the village should allow recreational marijuana sales.

The state in April legalized use of marijuana for people age 21 and older. The law will allow the sale of the drug at retail shops called dispensaries and also at marijuana cafes and lounges.

However, local municipalities can opt out of marijuana sales. They have to decide by the end of the year. Those that opt out would not receive any of the sales tax revenue.

Blais said he has already received some letters from a couple of businesses saying that they would like to be able to sell the product. He also had two emails and one letter from people opposed to marijuana sales.

“Other than that, I haven’t had much comment from people generally in the village one way or another on it. It would be good to hold a meeting to see what the feeling of the people is,” he said.

Blais would like to schedule the meeting at the fire station in order to accommodate everyone.

The people who were opposed to the marijuana sales said they do not believe it fits in with the village’s image, according to Blais.