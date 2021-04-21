Lake George party leads to quarantine of Saratoga Springs boys varsity teams

Two boys varsity teams at Saratoga Springs High School have been quarantined after a gathering in Lake George led to multiple COVID cases.
In the past week, 23 students at the high school have tested positive for coronavirus. That’s 25% of all of the high school’s cases this school year. So far, a total of 93 students at the high school have tested positive this school year.
The boys volleyball and football teams are quarantined, the school district said. All of their games for this week have been canceled.
The season ends May 1. It’s not clear if the students will get to play. School officials could not immediately determine when the students’ quarantine would end.
The high number of students ill got the attention of Saratoga County Public Health Services.
“Saratoga County Public Health Services is investigating a cluster of cases involving students at Saratoga Springs High School. Several of the cases reported attendance at a private gathering,” the county said in a statement. “All cases have been isolated, and all contacts quarantined.”
There were no additional cases on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Saratoga County Public Health contacted Warren County Public Health last week after learning that the gathering was in Lake George. So far, it does not appear that any Warren County residents were there, said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.
“We were told it involved young people from Saratoga County and that numerous people who were present subsequently became ill with COVID-19,” he said.
Vaccine woes
Warren County was only able to find 60 people who wanted the Moderna vaccine Wednesday. The county had 200 doses to administer.
At 11 a.m., only 43 people had signed up for the clinic, which ran from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In the end, a few less than 60 people came. Nurses called residents to find enough people to use up the doses in an opened vial so that no vaccine would go to waste, and people were driving to the Warren County Municipal Center after hours to get a dose.
The rest of the vaccine will be brought to various towns in the county.
“Warren County Health Services is going to be moving to some ‘pop up’ clinics in different parts of the county in the coming days to try to get to people who don’t have transportation, or the means to sign up,” Lehman said.
In Warren County, there are still about 21,000 adults who have not yet gotten a dose of the vaccine. There are 31,123 adults who have received a dose, out of about 52,370 adults living in the county.
Part of the problem Wednesday might be that it was the Moderna vaccine. That vaccine is given in two shots, separated by four weeks, making it the vaccine that takes the longest to get to full protection. Also, it is approved for age 18 and older. Pfizer can be taken by people age 16 and older.
“It also does seem that Pfizer is the more sought-after vaccine at this point, in part because those 16 and 17 years old can get it. The Aviation Mall state site booked a whole week of Pfizer appointments yesterday alone, from what the Am I Eligible website showed,” Lehman said. “Pfizer also seems to be popular with adults too. We frequently get calls from people asking for that one in particular. And local pharmacies that had it this week seem to have booked it all up as well.”
New York state offering walk-in clinics
Beginning Friday, 16 state vaccination sites will accept walk-in appointments for people age 60 and older.
Locally, the closest sites are the Washington Avenue Armory, 195 Washington Ave., Albany, and Crossgates Mall in Guilderland, in the former Lord & Taylor store on the lower level. Also accepting walk-ins will be the New York State Fair site, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse.
The state is setting aside vaccine doses for walk-ins, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that there might be a wait at times. Residents will need proof of identification and their insurance information, if they have insurance. No insurance is required and the vaccine comes at no charge.
"Every day our state moves closer to a post-pandemic future by vaccinating more New Yorkers, and we're building on that momentum by making it easier for our residents to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites across the state," Cuomo said.
As of Tuesday, 42.6% of New Yorkers have had at least one vaccine dose and 29.2% have completed their vaccine series.
School cases
Schuylerville Central School District reported one case, a Schuylerville High School student who was last in school on April 14. There are 12 resulting student quarantines, including the positive case. Two other high school students tested positive last week and two more the week before that.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 3,279 confirmed cases. The county reported six recoveries, for a total of 3,101 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 111 residents are currently ill, including nine who are hospitalized, two more than Tuesday. One patient is still critically ill and the others are moderately ill. Two other residents who are moderately ill but not hospitalized have improved to mildly ill.
- Washington County reported 17 new cases, for a total of 2,574 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and five recoveries, for a total of 2,445 recoveries. There are 91 people ill, and three of them are hospitalized, one fewer than Tuesday.
- Saratoga County did not report as of 7:30 p.m.
- Essex County reported three new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, one fewer than Tuesday. One person is in intensive care and two people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, down from 14 Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 138 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.7%, which increased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which kept the weekly average at 2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1%.
- Statewide, 4,326 tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, a positive test rate of 2.14%. A total of 3,757 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 53 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.