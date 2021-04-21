Lake George party leads to quarantine of Saratoga Springs boys varsity teams

“We were told it involved young people from Saratoga County and that numerous people who were present subsequently became ill with COVID-19,” he said.

Vaccine woes

Warren County was only able to find 60 people who wanted the Moderna vaccine Wednesday. The county had 200 doses to administer.

At 11 a.m., only 43 people had signed up for the clinic, which ran from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In the end, a few less than 60 people came. Nurses called residents to find enough people to use up the doses in an opened vial so that no vaccine would go to waste, and people were driving to the Warren County Municipal Center after hours to get a dose.

The rest of the vaccine will be brought to various towns in the county.

“Warren County Health Services is going to be moving to some ‘pop up’ clinics in different parts of the county in the coming days to try to get to people who don’t have transportation, or the means to sign up,” Lehman said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Warren County, there are still about 21,000 adults who have not yet gotten a dose of the vaccine. There are 31,123 adults who have received a dose, out of about 52,370 adults living in the county.