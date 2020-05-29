Lake George parking revenue lags behind; Village projecting big losses

LAKE GEORGE — Finding a place to park in the village wasn't a problem this past weekend, a sign that tourism has yet to fully recover even as the weather warms and the state begins the process of slowly reopening.
The village saw about a 50% reduction — a loss of about $20,000 — in parking fees collected during this past Memorial Day weekend compared to last year, said Robert Blais, the village's mayor.
"Parking on our back streets was almost non-existent, which on a Memorial Day weekend, you would have almost all our meter spaces full," Blais said.
An exact figure on parking revenue has yet to be calculated because the village is still compiling fees collected from some of its credit card meters, Blais said.
"If it comes out to be exactly that, the loss to the village will be somewhere around $20,000 and $23,000," he said.
Typically, streets of the village are lined with cars and local beaches are crowded as eager tourists flood sidewalks and shop local stores and dine at restaurants during the three-day holiday weekend, considered by many to be the unofficial start of summer.
But it was a different scene this year as the region slowly begins to reopen and normal activity resumes following a two-month shutdown because of the novel coronavirus.
Million Dollar Beach was opened but only allowed to operate at half capacity, and restaurants have been limited to pickup and delivery orders only since the end of March, an attempt by the state to limit the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 100,000 nationwide, including over 23,000 in New York.
Retail operators have only just begun offering limited curbside pickup under Phase 1 of the state's reopening plans. In-store retail is scheduled to resume under Phase 2, which was slated to begin in the Capital Region next week, but may be delayed because of new guidance handed down by Gov. Andrew Cuomo late Thursday night.
Any setbacks to the region's reopening plans will come at a great loss for Lake George, which has already seen a number of popular events canceled this year because of the pandemic.
The village typically takes in around $800,000 in parking meter revenue, Blais said.
He is estimating at least a 20% reduction, a loss of around $200,000, but warned the drop could be even greater.
"I think that's conservative," Blais said.
Americade, the four-day motorcycle rally that typically takes place the first week of June in the village, has been pushed back until late July, and there's no guarantee the event will be able to take place at all this year.
The rally nets the village more than $50,000 in parking meter revenue, Blais said.
To compensate for the projected losses, the village has canceled a number of live entertainment events it hosts during the summer, including weekly firework displays and its annual concert series in Shepard Park.
The village's peace officers program has been eliminated this year, while parking enforcement has been reduced. The Warren County Sheriff's Office has also agreed to patrol the village on weekends.
Cuts from the state are also looming. Cuomo has said the state may need to cut funding to local schools, hospitals and municipalities unless the state receives billions in federal aid as the state faces its own $13 billion deficit.
Blais said further cuts are a concern, but added the village is doing everything it can to not impact the day-to-day life of local citizens.
"We're doing everything we can to not affect the actual citizen," he said. "More of what we're doing is going to affect what people find when they get here."
