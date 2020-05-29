Lake George parking revenue lags behind; Village projecting big losses

Million Dollar Beach was opened but only allowed to operate at half capacity, and restaurants have been limited to pickup and delivery orders only since the end of March, an attempt by the state to limit the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 100,000 nationwide, including over 23,000 in New York.

Retail operators have only just begun offering limited curbside pickup under Phase 1 of the state's reopening plans. In-store retail is scheduled to resume under Phase 2, which was slated to begin in the Capital Region next week, but may be delayed because of new guidance handed down by Gov. Andrew Cuomo late Thursday night.

Any setbacks to the region's reopening plans will come at a great loss for Lake George, which has already seen a number of popular events canceled this year because of the pandemic.

The village typically takes in around $800,000 in parking meter revenue, Blais said.

He is estimating at least a 20% reduction, a loss of around $200,000, but warned the drop could be even greater.

"I think that's conservative," Blais said.