Lake George Park Commission trying again to use herbicide to kill invasive species

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Park Commission announced that it will once again apply to use an aquatic herbicide to combat invasive species in the lake — the same chemical that is the subject of a lawsuit from lake advocacy groups.

Last spring, the commission received approval from the Adirondack Park Agency to use ProcellaCOR EC to target Eurasian milfoil, which is harmful to native species in the lake.

Every summer on the lake since the early 1990s, scuba divers hand-pluck the plant at the root from the lake bottom, and it is sucked up through a tube before being disposed of, to combat the spread of milfoil.

Executive Director Dave Wick said the Lake George Park Commission spends upward of $400,000 for milfoil treatment annually.

However, the Lake George Association filed a lawsuit last June to stop application of the herbicide and a state Supreme Court judge placed a temporary block on the proposed trials to allow for additional studies and research on the herbicide to be conducted. A hearing regarding the lawsuit is scheduled for Feb. 17.

The commission is again seeking approval from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the APA to use ProcellaCOR on a trial basis in two areas of the lake, Blairs Bay and Sheep Meadow Bay, both with problem Eurasian milfoil areas, according to a notice mailed to residents in those areas.

The LGA has openly opposed the plan to use a chemical in the water for the first time in the lake’s history, claiming that “Lake George is unique and requires different treatment than other lakes.”

The association released a statement on Tuesday after learning of the plans for new applications for ProcellaCOR use.

“Despite the opposition of more than 4,500 concerned citizens last summer, and a pending Feb. 17 hearing in New York State Supreme Court in Warren County, the Lake George Park Commission is once again submitting an application to the APA and the NYSDEC to use the herbicide ProcellaCOR in the lake for the treatment of Eurasian watermilfoil,” the LGA’s statement reads.

“When the APA went ahead and issued the use permits last summer, the LGA, Waterkeeper and our co-petitioners, the town of Hague and lakeside property owner Helena G. Rice, filed a lawsuit, alleging that the APA undertook a rushed process to approve the herbicide use despite the considerable technical and scientific concerns that were raised and acted in a way that marked a substantial departure from regulatory requirements,” the association state read. “Of note, our lawsuit charges, the APA should have held an adjudicatory hearing to gather expert scientific testimony before making its decision about the safety of the herbicide, particularly given the successful milfoil hand-harvesting program that has been in place on Lake George for years and the overwhelming public opposition to the ProcellaCOR plan.”

The public concerns raised in 2022 were:

drinking water quality

degradation times of the product and its degradants

toxicity of the product and degradants

development of resistant weed populations

water currents

Oral arguments from LGA and New York state, representing the APA and the Lake George Park Commission, begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 17 in state Supreme Court of Warren County.