Lake George Park Commission researching septic system inspection programs

LAKE GEORGE — About 80% of the septic systems located in the Lake George Park are on lots that may have steep slopes or shallow or bad soils, which could lead to poorly functioning systems, according to the Lake George Park Commission.

Executive Director Dave Wick updated the commission on Tuesday on the research that a special committee studying whether to develop a septic system inspection program and implement design standards has conducted.

About 65% of the occupied parcels in Lake George Park are on septic systems. There are more than 6,200 septic systems in the Lake George Park area, according to Wick.

In addition, about 3,400 are within 500 feet of a lake or 100 feet of a stream.

Another issue is small lots. The median lot size is about 0.8 acres, according to Wick.

“There’s limited room on the properties to move around their septic systems to some more viable areas,” he said.

Poorly functioning septic systems can contribute to E.coli or fecal coliform bacteria or excessive levels of nitrogen getting into the lake, according to Wick.

He said there have been smaller studies that have shown that there is a reduction in harmful algal blooms, which are indicative of human-based pollution, by implementing septic inspection system programs.

There was a bloom in July. There was another bloom earlier this month. Wick said it was largely in Harris Bay, but also identified in other locations in the southern basin.

He added that DEC confirmed the bloom, but there were no toxins detected and the density of cyanobacteria was very low. It was confined to a few localized areas of 5 to 10 square feet in size, where Wick said the algae were concentrated enough to create a thin paint-like color on the surface.

Wick said the septic committee has a variety of experts on it including local engineers, a representative from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and representatives from lake protection organizations including Walt Lender, executive director of the Lake George Association, and Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky.

“We have a very good mix of people that are helping to advise and guide this process along the way,” Wick said.

The Lake George Park Commission has retained the services of The Chazen Companies to help with this research. Engineers are reviewing other studies of septic system impacts to lakes, evaluating the status of septic systems around Lake George and researching other lakes that have implemented similar inspection programs.

Wick said the commission does not need to reinvent the wheel but can look to other communities about what they have done.

“Each program is tailored to that particular lake. It was very insightful for us to understand how those folks got the program in place, how they manage them, what the funding stream is,” he said.

Warren County is considering implementing a program that would require a septic system inspection upon transfer of property. Queensbury has a similar program. Wick said commission staff talked to Queensbury officials and found that the program requires about 100 to 150 inspections per year.

Wick said if the program was implemented for the entire Lake George watershed, the commission would be looking at having to do 800 to 1,000 inspections per year with no dedicated staff.

Wick said Lake George town and village officials support the commission’s work to develop regulations.

Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson has been vehemently opposed to the proposed county septic inspection law, saying it will create a burden on the county.

Wick said the commission plans to be as open and transparent as possible and wants feedback from the public.

The committee meets on Zoom at 2 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month.

Wick said the goal is for the committee to complete its work by mid-winter and report back to the commission.

Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky said there are clear impacts of septic system pollution on water quality. The lake is a drinking water source and he believes that the commission should set higher standards than what the state Department of Health has in order to recognize the importance of the lake.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

