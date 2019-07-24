{{featured_button_text}}
Log Bay Day

People head into the lake from the Shelving Rock area of the Lake George Wild Forest with drinks in coolers and in hand to take part in the Log Bay Day party in 2010. Following a fatal boating crash after the party in 2016, law enforcement officials have made a concerted effort to end the party. Now, the Lake George Park Commission has the authority to close Shelving Rock Bay and Log Bay at any time if they feel people's welfare is endangered. 

 Post-Star file photo

The Lake George Park Commission on Tuesday gave its executive director and its law enforcement director the ability to close Shelving Rock Bay and Log Bay, on the east side of the lake, at any time to motorized boat traffic.

The resolution, approved at the commission's Tuesday meeting in Hague, stemmed from a 2016 boat crash that followed the annual gathering at the popular party spot. Charlotte McCue, 8, was killed in the crash.

The area had become an annual hangout at the end of July, with the last Monday of the month earning the name "Log Bay Day." Since McCue's death, the Park Commission has closed the bays on that day.

"We do believe that that's past us, which is great," said David Wick, executive director of the Park Commission. "It's just not a safe activity on Lake George. We think we're moving on from that."

During the Park Commission's meeting at the Hague Town Hall, a resolution backed down from closing the bays altogether on that day. Instead, it read that if there was any concern for health, safety and welfare of Lake George and its users, Wick and Director of Law Enforcement Joe Johns could close the bays on Monday, July 29.

Commissioner James Kneeshaw said he was concerned that the resolution stipulated just the one day. 

"I wouldn't want to be restricted to the last Monday of July," he said.

Commissioners agreed to nix the specific date, giving Wick and Johns the authority to close the bays on any day.

The resolution passed unanimously. 

