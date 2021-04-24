Lake George Park Commission facing lawsuit over Bolton dock project

Dave Wick, executive director of the Park Commission, said the case is under review, but added the decision to issue the permit was “thoughtfully and conscientiously made in accordance with the applicable legal requirements.”

“The Commission is comfortable that it performed the proper analysis of the project, carefully considering the proposal and working with both the applicant and the public to come to a compromise that meets the spirit, intent and letter of the law and regulations and takes into account, as much as possible, the concerns of the public and the applicant,” Wick said in an email.

The project was first discussed by commissioners in January, but was tabled over concerns about the size of the project, which, at the time, included seven “E-shaped” docks across four parcels, enough to accommodate 28 boats.

The docks are being built for four different homeowners less than a half-mile away.

In addition to the size of the project, dozens of residents wrote letters to the commission expressing concerns that the docks would obstruct traffic along the narrow Cotton Point Road and block views of the lake.