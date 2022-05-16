Lake George Park Commission faces lawsuit over herbicide use

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Association has filed a lawsuit against the Lake George Park Commission in an attempt to halt the commission's planned use of a herbicide in Lake George.

During an April 26 meeting, the Lake George Park Commission voted 6-2 to approve a contract with Solitude Lake Management, an environmental company, to apply the herbicide known as ProcellaCOR EC at two sites in Lake George in early June, to tackle the invasive species Eurasian watermilfoil.

On April 14, the Adirondack Park Agency approved the commission's application and necessary permits.

According to the park commission's website, the federal Environmental Protection Agency approved the herbicide in 2017, while the state Department of Environmental Conservation approved it in 2019.

Despite the approvals and the state-level review process, the LGA wants to halt the application until more scientific research is done on what the organization says is an unfamiliar herbicide. According to the LGA, the application of the herbicide to Lake George was approved with not enough evidence to suggest it won't have any adverse environmental affects.

The lawsuit is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction and would stop the herbicide application project until a court hearing were to take place.

Contrary to what the LGA is saying, Dave Wick, executive director of the Lake George Park Commission, has said that the herbicide has been used in 30 lakes in New York successfully.

"We're not breaking new ground here," Wick said.

The state agencies involved have done testing with the utmost level of detail and care, and if there were gaps in data, it would have never been approved, said Wick.

The herbicide would not completely replace the method of hand-harvesting the plant, a method the LGA is a proponent of, but would be used alongside it. According to the park commission's website, the herbicide would be applied in areas where hand-picking the invasive species is unfeasible.

The use of herbicide would be a lot cheaper than hand-harvesting, which costs $8,750 per week for each diver removing the plants.

"We do not have a separate agenda," he said, adding that the Lake George Park Commission is a state agency and its sole objective is to do what is best for the lake. Wick said that they have gone through multiple steps of review.

"We take pride in our research," he said.

In a previous Post-Star article, concerned Hague resident Mary Lou Doulin told the newspaper that she was concerned about the effects the chemical may have on humans. She cited chemicals that were previously believed to be safe such as DDT, Agent Orange and RoundUp as proof that science has been wrong before.

Wick and the park commission have been working on the application for a year and a half.

Wick said that the commission has been very transparent and has answered every concern brought forth by the LGA and concerned residents.

The lawsuit was filed in state Supreme Court in Warren County.

Wick said he has not yet been handed any papers pertaining to the lawsuit.

The first site is 4 acres of Blairs Bay in Glenburnie in northern Lake George, while the second site is 3.6 acres of the north end of Hulett's Landing in Sheep Meadow Bay.

As of Monday, the plan to test the herbicide was still underway. Wick emphasized the importance of sticking with the plan of applying the herbicide in June, as that is when the plant starts growing aggressively and needs to be addressed early on.

Wick said that research shows the active ingredient in the herbicide is still safe to drink up to 3,000 parts per billion. They are only using 7 parts per billion in the applied dosage.

The active ingredient of ProcellaCOR EC is florpyrauxifen-benzyl, which has been used for several years on rice crops, Wick said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

