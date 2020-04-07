Lake George Park Commission delays boat inspections until June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Park Commission has delayed implementation of its mandatory boat inspection program this year from May 1 to June 1 because of concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The commission must balance the risk of new introductions of aquatic invasive species versus the health and safety of the public and our staff,” said commission Chairman Bruce Young in a news release.

Young added that the inspections see much less use in May — with only 4% of annual decontaminations occurring in that month. Most boats are being launched for the first time that season.

Boaters are still required to have a Lake George boat registration sticker for 2020, and all boats still must arrive at Lake George “clean, drained and dry,” according to Lake George Park Commission Executive Director Dave Wick.

“Please be sure to plan your trip to Lake George in advance, and make sure your boat is clean and registered before you launch into the lake,” he said in a news release.

To get the Lake George boat registration sticker, visit the Lake George Park Commission’s website at www.lgpc.ny.gov.