LAKE GEORGE — Steve Ramant, deputy supervisor for the town of Hague, has been asking for flags to be a requirement on kayaks on Lake George for at least a year.
Time and again he has come before the Lake George Park Commission, concerned about their visibility on the lake, especially the kayaks that tend to be blue and green.
Earlier this month, an 82-year-old man was seriously injured in his kayak after a rented powerboat hit him.
"We've had more kayak incidents on the lake in the last five to seven years," said David Wick, executive director of the Lake George Park Commission, on Tuesday. "They can be hard to see."
The Park Commission heard from members of the public Tuesday about possible kayaking safety measures, following a discussion about parasailing safety, during the organization's meeting at the Lake George Town Hall.
Chairman Bruce Young said the Park Commission has not discussed regulations for kayaks, but he wanted to hear what people thought.
Ramant took the microphone first. He mentioned the recent kayaking accident.
"We don't want him killed," Ramant said, referring to the man who was injured. "You guys know what to do. Thank you."
Later in the meeting, Julie Eigo said her business, Lake George Kayaking, will be putting reflective stickers on paddles.
"Flags aren't as visible as you think," Eigo said.
Still, the company is looking to add both flags and reflective or neon stickers to its rental boats.
Park Commissioner William Mason asked Young whether commissioners should direct staff to research a possible change in regulations. For example, requiring flags or reflective stickers could become part of the marina permit process.
Young deferred doing that, but the Park Commission continues to look into safety options.
Wick said after the meeting that he thinks "there's a lot of merit to have a flag or reflective tape."
If the Park Commission decides to change its regulations, Wick added, it will likely not go into effect until summer 2020.
