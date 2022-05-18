Lake George Park Commission agrees to hold off using herbicide until after lawsuit hearing

LAKE GEORGE — As a result of a pending lawsuit, the Lake George Park Commission has agreed to hold off on its planned use of an aquatic herbicide in Lake George until at least June 15.

The lawsuit was filed with the state Supreme Court in Warren County on May 12 by the Lake George Association, Lake George Waterkeeper, the town of Hague and a lakeside resident against the Lake George Park Commission and two other state agencies involved in approving the use of the herbicide ProcellaCOR EC in Lake George.

State Supreme Court Justice Robert Muller has scheduled June 8 at 9:30 a.m. to hear arguments for and against.

The court will then decide on whether to continue with the lawsuit.

The LGA, through a preliminary injunction, seeks to annul the permits granted by the Adirondack Park Agency to the park commission to use the herbicide on two pilot locations in Lake George: 4 acres of Blairs Bay in Glenburnie in northern Lake George and 3.6 acres at the north end of Hulett’s Landing in Sheep Meadow Bay.

Dave Wick, executive director of the park commission, said the best time to apply the herbicide is by June 30, as that is when the invasive species — the Eurasian milfoil — is at its most aggressive growth stage.

According to the LGA, the permits to use the herbicide were approved with not enough evidence to suggest it wouldn't have any adverse environmental affects.

Despite the protestations from the petitioners of the lawsuit, Wick has said that there is plenty of evidence to support the herbicide's safety, posted on the commission's website, and that there were no data gaps in the approval and state level review process.

Wick said that research shows the active ingredient in the herbicide is still considered non-toxic up to 3,000 parts per billion. Wick said they would only be using 7 parts per billion in the applied dosage.

The active ingredient of ProcellaCOR EC is florpyrauxifen-benzyl, which has been used for several years on rice crops, Wick said.

