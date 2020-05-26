Lake George Park Commission adopts new parasailing regulations

Robels, who was parasailing with his sister, was trapped underwater for an undetermined time before being pulled out and taken to Glens Falls Hospital.

"It was never the commission's intent in anyway to impede or ... eliminate the parasail operation on Lake George," Wick said.

A total of 10 regulations were approved Tuesday.

Operators must have at least three crew members for every trip, including a pilot, an operation assistant and a designated observer tasked with keeping an eye on the person being towed.

The boat operator during Robels' accident last year did not have a spotter and later told police she was unable to keep an eye on him because she was busy piloting the boat.

Operators can go ahead with a staff of two if a harness is secured to each passenger prior to leaving the dock. That would leave the operation assistant with the job of monitoring the person being towed.

"That compromise was appreciated by the parasail companies," Wick said.