Lake George Park Commission adopts new parasailing regulations

LAKE GEORGE — Parasail operators on Lake George will have to abide by new regulations this summer after the Lake George Park Commission on Tuesday reacted to a near-fatal accident last year by changing the rules.
Parasail operators will have to add crew members. They will have to cease all operations in the event of high winds and choppy waters.
The regulations were drafted with input from Lake George's two authorized parasailing operators, Pinky's Parasailing Adventures and Parasail Joe's, according to Dave Wick, the Park Commission's director.
"We spent quite a bit of time working last fall with the two companies on Lake George to determine exactly how they're operating and take the information that we learned and try to put the programs into an operation that we believe is as safe as it could possibly be on Lake George," he said.
Neither Pinky's Parasailing Adventures or Parasail Joe's could be reached for comment Tuesday.
Last July, Adrian Robels of Orange County was pulled underwater after his parasailing harness and personal flotation device became entangled. A gust of wind had knocked him from the sky near Tea Island.
Robels, who was parasailing with his sister, was trapped underwater for an undetermined time before being pulled out and taken to Glens Falls Hospital.
"It was never the commission's intent in anyway to impede or ... eliminate the parasail operation on Lake George," Wick said.
A total of 10 regulations were approved Tuesday.
Operators must have at least three crew members for every trip, including a pilot, an operation assistant and a designated observer tasked with keeping an eye on the person being towed.
The boat operator during Robels' accident last year did not have a spotter and later told police she was unable to keep an eye on him because she was busy piloting the boat.
Operators can go ahead with a staff of two if a harness is secured to each passenger prior to leaving the dock. That would leave the operation assistant with the job of monitoring the person being towed.
"That compromise was appreciated by the parasail companies," Wick said.
All incidents must be reported by the Park Commission within 24 hours, and operators will now be required to have a VHF radio on them at all times to communicate with the shore and monitor weather conditions, according to the regulations.
Strict weather regulations were also adopted Tuesday, which Wick said were the most important among those approved.
All parasailing operations must now be suspended if there is a severe weather alert in the area and if the National Weather Service at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury detects actual wind speeds of 16 mph or gusts at or greater than 20 mph within the hour.
Operations must also be suspended when seas reach an excess of 3 feet and when lightning is detected within 7 miles.
"That has taken a long time to get to, but we think that is the most important effort that is the outcome of this," Wick said.
