Lake George outlets unveil new charging stations during Earth Day celebration

QUEENSBURY — The Outlets at Lake George celebrated Earth Day on Thursday by unveiling 10 new electric vehicle charging stations, which local leaders say will not only help protect the environment but make the region a more welcoming place.

The charging stations were installed this past winter through a partnership with The Outlets and Livingston Energy Group of Schenectady. A pair of grants from National Grid and the New Your State Energy Development Agency covered the installation costs.

“We need projects like this. We need partnerships with Livingston Energy because where do most of our tourists come from? New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, which have heavy sales on electric cars,” said Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The 10 stations, which were unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, are available for use at The Outlets at Lake George West, near the Adidas store on Route 9.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, were in attendance.

“It’s so important that we keep moving forward on our goals of growing our business, growing our economy and protecting our environment, and this will help us do that,” Simpson said.