Lake George outlets unveil new charging stations during Earth Day celebration

QUEENSBURY — The Outlets at Lake George celebrated Earth Day on Thursday by unveiling 10 new electric vehicle charging stations, which local leaders say will not only help protect the environment but make the region a more welcoming place.
The charging stations were installed this past winter through a partnership with The Outlets and Livingston Energy Group of Schenectady. A pair of grants from National Grid and the New Your State Energy Development Agency covered the installation costs.
“We need projects like this. We need partnerships with Livingston Energy because where do most of our tourists come from? New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, which have heavy sales on electric cars,” said Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The 10 stations, which were unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, are available for use at The Outlets at Lake George West, near the Adidas store on Route 9.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, were in attendance.
“It’s so important that we keep moving forward on our goals of growing our business, growing our economy and protecting our environment, and this will help us do that,” Simpson said.
In 2019, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% of 1990 levels by 2050.
It remains unclear how the state will meet the goals, but increasing the number of electric vehicles on the road will likely be a key piece to the puzzle.
The state has invested heavily in expanding charging station access for electric vehicles in recent years, providing millions of dollars in funding for local governments to install the stations, and installing hundreds of stations throughout rest areas along state highways.
But it’s partnerships like the one between The Outlets and Livingston Energy that will ensure any gaps that might exist in service are filled, Bittel said.
He added that the outlet stores in Queensbury are the ideal location for the stations because people often spend long periods of time browsing the various shops.
“We have the best shopping in the world, right here in our own backyard,” he said.
Two hours of charge time will cost a user $6 to $9 and provide up to half a charge, depending on the vehicle, said Steve Coons, general manager of Livingston Energy.
Users can download a mobile app or pay using credit card.
Coons said his company has plans to install similar stations throughout the region, including the Marriott in Lake George, in order to make travel throughout the North Country more accessible to those with electric vehicles.
He added that Livingston Energy has conducted a number of studies that found there are considerable gaps in charging stations throughout the region, affecting tourists from places like New Jersey and Connecticut.
“Getting there to here is very hard with an electric car,” Coons said. “We’re installing charging stations all throughout the corridor so people can just travel freely without having range anxiety.”
