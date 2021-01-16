Lake George once again discussing dissolution

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Board is once again considering conducting a dissolution and consolidation study after a local resident approached Mayor Robert Blais with the idea last year, though some hesitancy remains after previous studies resulted in no change and thousands of tax dollars spent.

Board members discussed the idea at their monthly meeting on Monday, but decided to hold off on a decision to move forward with the study until next month in order to gain input from residents and to further discuss what dissolving or consolidating the village’s government with the town would mean for taxpayers.

Some board members said they were concerned about losing services funded by village tax dollars.

Blais, who has overseen three prior studies, which have failed to result in referendum vote needed to dissolve the village, said he wasn’t against conducting another study, but would only be in favor of doing so if village residents would be able to vote on dissolving the village’s government once the study is complete.

He cited not wanting to waste taxpayer money at a time when local governments are dealing with financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.