Lake George once again discussing dissolution

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Board is once again considering conducting a dissolution and consolidation study after a local resident approached Mayor Robert Blais with the idea last year, though some hesitancy remains after previous studies resulted in no change and thousands of tax dollars spent.
Board members discussed the idea at their monthly meeting on Monday, but decided to hold off on a decision to move forward with the study until next month in order to gain input from residents and to further discuss what dissolving or consolidating the village’s government with the town would mean for taxpayers.
Some board members said they were concerned about losing services funded by village tax dollars.
Blais, who has overseen three prior studies, which have failed to result in referendum vote needed to dissolve the village, said he wasn’t against conducting another study, but would only be in favor of doing so if village residents would be able to vote on dissolving the village’s government once the study is complete.
He cited not wanting to waste taxpayer money at a time when local governments are dealing with financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
“My position is I wouldn’t want to spend any money, whether it’s state money or our money … unless the Village Board was prepared to put the matter to a vote, but we don’t have to enter into the study at all,” Blais said during Monday’s meeting.
The cost of the study would be $50,000, half of which would be covered by the state. The remaining $25,000 would be split evenly between the village and town.
In a follow-up interview, Blais said dissolving the village government is a complicated issue and that he won’t have an opinion on the subject until he can review the impact it will have on village taxpayers, which can only be known after the study is conducted.
Blais said he was approached by Kathryn Muncil, the owner of Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center — one of the largest taxpayers in the village — about doing the study, which is why he brought the subject up with board members.
He added that he doesn’t believe the idea has much support.
Muncil did not return a phone call seeking comment.
“The first three times the people in the village said, ‘I don’t want it to go to a vote,’” Blais said.
But a lot has changed since the last time the village conducted a dissolution study more than a decade ago.
In 2011, Gov. Andrew Cuomo created the Citizen Empowerment Tax Credit, an incentive for local taxpayers to dissolve or consolidate village governments. The program provides state aid of 15% of the combined amount of real property taxes for all municipalities involved up to $1 million annually.
In Lake George, that’s upwards of $500,000, according to Dan Barusch, the planning and zoning director for both the town and village.
The money would have a “significant” impact on the town’s property tax levy, he said, which is why the Town Board is “more than ready” to move ahead with conducting the study and dissolving or consolidating the village.
“Basically what we could do is use the entire check to offset $500,000 of collection that we need to make for real property levy, thereby reducing everyone’s rate,” Barusch said.
Still, it’s unclear whether the Village Board has the same appetite. Several members expressed concerns about the loss of services currently provided to village residents, which are funded by village taxpayer dollars.
But all services provided by the village would be picked up by the town, which already provides similar services to its residents, Barusch said.
“To be honest, I have no idea where that idea came from,” he said.
But even if the Village Board decides not to move forward with the study, dissolving the village’s government is still a possibility.
Under state law, residents can force a referendum to dissolve a village government by collecting signatures. Just 10% of the village’s electorate would need to sign off, which in Lake George is just a few dozen people.
A citizen-led referendum would force the village to conduct a dissolution study on a shorter timeline and would further complicate an already complicated process.
Barusch said he believes there’s enough interest to force a citizen-led referendum, but is hoping the village would agree to cooperate so a more robust study can be conducted in partnership with the town.
A study and referendum could be conducted over the next two years, but an actual timeline on when the town would fully absorb the village’s government remains unclear, Barusch said.
“The implementation schedule, getting all that stuff in the plan completed, that’s going to take some time,” he said. “That’s not going to take a month or two.”
The Village Board is expected to discuss the matter again at next month’s board meeting.
