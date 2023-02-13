LAKE GEORGE — On Monday at the Village Board meeting, Mayor Robert Blais introduced the first proposed local law of 2023 and opened a public hearing, which saw a very quiet response.

The law would amend Article 4 of the village's retail, food and drink establishment regulations to only allow businesses on Canada Street to cover 50% of their display windows with merchandise or signage.

"Basically, this local law limits the amount of displays that you may have facing the public street to 50% of the surface area of the glass or anything that prevents visibility of the inside of the store from streets or sidewalks," Blais explained at the Monday meeting. "So no more than 50% of the glass' surface area can be obstructed in any manner by paint, cardboard, wood, tape or merchandise."

Blais has fought a long war against the "Dilligaf" stores on the main strip of the tourist destination, claiming the vulgarity of the merchandise is detrimental to the aesthetic of the family resort town. This proposed law could possibly force the store owners into compliance, or at least compromise, by requiring the black backdrops covered in T-shirts with customizable iron-on designs to be significantly reduced in size and coverage.

"Along with the constant complaints concerning the Dilligaf stores’ window displays, we receive several about the proliferation of windows 100% filled with shirts, license plates or other items blocking shoppers’ views of the store’s interiors. These window displays also ruin the aesthetics of our business district and just simply look 'bad' and unprofessional. It makes much sense to allow customers to feel comfortable entering a bright, clean store that they can see from the exterior as opposed to a crowded, dimly lit and musty interior," Blais wrote in his annual newsletter, recently mailed to village residents at the start of 2023.

The mayor kept the public hearing open for the duration of the two-hour meeting, but no one offered any comments.