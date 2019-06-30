{{featured_button_text}}
Officials respond to overheat

Patrol boats, left, and the reported vessel, right, are seen back at the boat ramp at Million dollar beach Sunday evening. The vessel was initially thought to be on fire, but patrol crews said it was an overheated engine that prompted the rescue. 

 SAMUEL NORTHROP

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Park Commission and Warren County Sheriff's office responded to what was initially thought to be a vessel fire Sunday afternoon, but ended up being a routine engine overheat, according to commission officials.

No one on board was harmed.

Sergeant of the commission's marine division Shane Ross said the rubber cooling line became overheated and melted causing smoke, but no actual fire.

“It actually melted through that line and began taking water on, so we got a tow-line out there,” Ross said. “It’s not uncommon to have a boat overheat like that, but you never know. You have to respond to it.”

Ross said the boat kept taking water on, so it was towed back to the Million Dollar Beach boat ramp in Lake George for safety and to inspect the leak. 

Another official urged all boaters in the area to attend a boating safety course on July 8 or 9 through the Bolton Fire House to brush up on procedures before summer gets in full swing. Registration for the courses is available through the Lake George Park Commission’s website.  

