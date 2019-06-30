LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Park Commission and Warren County Sheriff's office responded to what was initially thought to be a vessel fire Sunday afternoon, but ended up being a routine engine overheat, according to commission officials.
No one on board was harmed.
Sergeant of the commission's marine division Shane Ross said the rubber cooling line became overheated and melted causing smoke, but no actual fire.
“It actually melted through that line and began taking water on, so we got a tow-line out there,” Ross said. “It’s not uncommon to have a boat overheat like that, but you never know. You have to respond to it.”
Ross said the boat kept taking water on, so it was towed back to the Million Dollar Beach boat ramp in Lake George for safety and to inspect the leak.
Another official urged all boaters in the area to attend a boating safety course on July 8 or 9 through the Bolton Fire House to brush up on procedures before summer gets in full swing. Registration for the courses is available through the Lake George Park Commission’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.