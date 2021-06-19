Lake George officials hope to revamp Route 9N

He said the state Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to replace a 4-inch force main sewer line that runs along the roadway and have the town take it over.

Should the town take over the line, which was recently punctured in a construction mishap, sewer service would be extended to accommodate the hotels and other businesses that line both sides of the roadway.

“I said if they’re (DEC) willing put in a line big enough to sewer all the property along the lake there, we’d take it over in a heartbeat,” Dickinson said.

The project would also include a new stormwater management plan for the road, which Dickinson said would have a positive environmental impact on the lake.

“You’re talking about several major stormwater patterns for the lake that hopefully we’ll be able to do some stormwater management with,” he said.

Commuters would also benefit from the project, since new curbing and sidewalks would be installed along the road.

Dickinson said speeding has been an issue on the road, which is dangerous for those who bike or walk along the roadway to get from their hotel to the village.