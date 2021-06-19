Lake George officials hope to revamp Route 9N

LAKE GEORGE — Town officials are hoping to move forward with a series of renovations along Route 9N in the coming years that will see a new sewer line, stormwater management plan, sidewalks and lighting installed along the 2-mile stretch of roadway.
The town has been in communication with the state about overhauling the roadway from the village to the Hearthstone Point Campground for just over a year, and recently received a $30,000 state grant to complete an engineering study for the project, said town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.
“We’re hoping to rebuild the road from the village to Hearthstone. Sidewalks, curbs, lights, stormwater. The whole thing. Bring it up to date, bring it up to speed,” he said.
Dickinson said he is hoping the engineering study can be completed sometime this year so the town can apply for funding to help cover the costs for the project next year.
He said it’s still unclear what the final cost of the project would be, but estimated it would likely be $20 million, with costs being shared between the town and state.
In 2017, the state’s Department of Transportation completed the Gateway Project on the opposite end of the village, which cost $7 million.
Dickinson said the town is eager to move forward with the new project, which he estimated would take between four and five years to complete.
He said the state Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to replace a 4-inch force main sewer line that runs along the roadway and have the town take it over.
Should the town take over the line, which was recently punctured in a construction mishap, sewer service would be extended to accommodate the hotels and other businesses that line both sides of the roadway.
“I said if they’re (DEC) willing put in a line big enough to sewer all the property along the lake there, we’d take it over in a heartbeat,” Dickinson said.
The project would also include a new stormwater management plan for the road, which Dickinson said would have a positive environmental impact on the lake.
“You’re talking about several major stormwater patterns for the lake that hopefully we’ll be able to do some stormwater management with,” he said.
Commuters would also benefit from the project, since new curbing and sidewalks would be installed along the road.
Dickinson said speeding has been an issue on the road, which is dangerous for those who bike or walk along the roadway to get from their hotel to the village.
“Sidewalks and curbs would slow the traffic down. A lot of people commute on 9N and drive excessively,” he said.
It’s unclear when the project would move forward or what funding would be available, but Dickinson said receiving state funds to complete an engineering study is a positive sign.
“They don’t usually give you a grant to do the study unless they’re going to grant the construction,” he said. “We’re pretty excited, we think they prioritized us and this project and we’re going to get it done.”
