Lake George musical explores the relationship between O'Keefe and Stieglitz

LAKE GEORGE — The musical, "Nearby, Faraway," explored the contentious but passionate relationship between famous artists Georgia O'Keefe and Alfred Stieglitz, who spent a large part of their lives in Lake George.

Writer and producer of the show, Neil Herr, said their relationship is the most written about of any 20th century artists.

The show is an intimate portrayal of their lives from 1916 until 1943, and reveals the dichotomy of late Victorian era art, as represented through Stieglitz (played by Anthime Miller), and bohemian artistic sensibilities represented by O'Keefe (portrayed by Hillary Parker).

While it was written more than 25 years ago by writer and producer Neil Herr alongside Musical Director Catherine Reid in New York City, the show made its debut this past weekend at The Carriage House, located in Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George.

Directed by Vincent de Tourdonnet, the production features some of the area's finest actors and musicians.

During Friday night's show, Herr said in front of an audience of around 60 or 70 people, that while Reid and Herr have done readings with famous Broadway and movie actors back in the city, the local cast blows them out of the water.

Actor Jonathan Kimble Simmons did a reading of Stieglitz originally.

"It's a struggle to bring the arts back to the community, but it fills me with a lot of pride," Miller said Monday.

Miller, who is a working artist and musician and spends most of their time in New York City, said that Georgia O'Keefe really is the hero of the story, while Stieglitz, in ways, is the force that simultaneously holds O'Keefe back and propels her forward.

Stieglitz could be blamed for pushing O'Keefe over the edge at times, however, one must give credit to him for discovering O'Keefe and bringing her artwork to the forefront of American culture.

During the first half of the musical, Stieglitz is the main character. The audience is primed to sympathize with the famous American photographer, who was also responsible for introducing the works of Picasso to America in 1911.

During one scene, a New York City art critic played by Mark Collier is in Stieglitz's gallery critiquing O'Keefe's work. He says he doesn't understand the abstract qualities. Stieglitz urges the critic, named Leo, to appreciate the fact that a woman painted it. He convinces Leo to appreciate the sexual nature of it.

The cast then breaks into a musical number called "Sex Sells." Comedic qualities underpin the show, giving the overall production a down-to-earth quality.

Thus, O'Keefe is then given an image that she was told she must strive for in a patriarchal society, Herr said.

During the second half, O'Keefe attempts to break away from this image and persona, which eventually leads to one of the many nervous breakdowns during her life.

"Stieglitz was a shrewd marketer," Herr said.

It is during the second half that the audience quickly loses sympathy for Stieglitz, as they realize that he may have been using O'Keefe.

"It took me a while to feel comfortable in saying that I can play a narcissistic artist. There's a softness to his (Stieglitz) ways," Miller said.

The question that Herr attempts to answer is whether the two artists really did love each other, or whether they used one another.

The musical is brought to life by a visual element; a projector cast images of O'Keefe inspired paintings by local artists.

"There was no way we could afford to include actual paintings by O'Keefe," Herr said.

Projectionist and artist Jonathan Phelps incorporated these paintings to create a cinematic experience which helped accentuate this larger-than-life exploration of the different mediums of art.

"We got about 100 submissions of O'Keefe-inspired paintings from local artists. I said, 'OK, let's include 10-12 of them.'"

"He was able to include all of them though. I don't know how he did it," Herr said.

Herr said that by adding this visual element, the audience can explore the imaginative and internal world of the two artists, which is brought further to life by an operatic and symphonic musical score written by Catherine Reid.

"When you look at a Georgia O'Keefe painting of a landscape, you're not looking at an actual landscape, you're looking at what she feels when she looks at it," Herr said.

The show will run four more times this coming weekend at the Carriage House in Lake George.

The show was made possible by donations from the village and town of Lake George, Mayor Robert Blais of Lake George, The Touba Foundation, Stewart's Shops and the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council. Funds also came from the statewide Community Regrants Program.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., plus two matinee shows at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.