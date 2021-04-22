Lake George Music Festival will move to new location in village

LAKE GEORGE — After shifting to a drive-in format last year because of the pandemic, the Lake George Music Festival is returning to a more traditional arrangement — and at a new venue.

A majority of the classic music festival’s shows will take place this year at the Carriage House venue on the grounds of Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center.

The event has taken place at a number of different venues over the past decade, including Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park, various churches and Shepard Park.

The festival, which is set to kick off Aug. 18, will be the first concert held at the 60,000-square-foot facility in decades, said Alexander Lombard, founder of the festival.

“We always wanted one space that we can call home,” he said. “This is just the perfect location.”

Lombard said he has entered into a three-year deal with Fort William Henry to host the festival at the venue. Part of the deal includes upgrading the aging facility, which was constructed in the 1800s.

A number of renovations have already been completed, including new flooring, revamped restrooms and the installation of a new heating, ventilating and air conditioning system, Lombard said.