Lake George Music Festival to host drive-in concerts

LAKE GEORGE — The annual Lake George Music Festival will look a bit different this year.

The event, scheduled for Sept. 19-20, will be held as a drive-in concert series in Charles R. Wood Park. The two-day series will feature renowned classical musicians from around the world.

Concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. rain or shine.

The festival is made possible by $32,000 in state and local funding.

There will be two screens on either side of the state to enhance the performance, and attendees will have the option to listen to an amplified version of the concerts or tune in using their car's FM radio.

An empty space will be left between cars in order to comply with social distancing protocols.

Guests are encouraged to watch the festival from inside their vehicles, but may watch the performance from outside so long as they are within an arm's length of their vehicle.

Passes are being sold online in advanced for $25 per vehicle and are available to purchase at the gate. Those who purchase passes in advance will not have to interact with staff, instead their license plate will be scanned.