Lake George Music Festival releases summer schedule

LAKE GEORGE — The 11th annual Lake George Music Festival is set to take place over eight days from Aug. 10 through Aug. 18.

The Fort William Henry Carriage House will host the event aside from the first performance, which will take place in the Shepard Park Amphitheater.

The festival will feature a diverse lineup featuring chamber and orchestral music. The event will include more than 30 world-class symphony musicians performing a range of classical music, according to a news release.

Alexander Lombard, Lake George Symphony president and CEO, said that he is ecstatic to have another summer on the books for the festival.

"We are thrilled to invite everyone in our community and Lake George visitors for unparalleled concert experiences in the natural beauty of Lake George, our summer home, and to Fort William Henry’s Carriage House on the southern shores of the lake for beloved repertoire in an intimate setting," he said.

All performances will take place at the Fort William Henry Carriage House unless otherwise specified. The schedule over the eight days will feature a variety of groups and performances:

Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., full orchestral program presented in partnership with the Lake George Arts Project, Shepard Park Amphitheater.

Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., full chamber music performance featuring LGMF artists in residence. The program will highlight Robert Schumann, Piano Quintet, Op.44.

Aug. 12, full chamber music performance featuring LGMF artists in residence. The program will highlight Ludwig van Beethoven, String Quartet No. 14 in c # minor, Op. 131.

Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., full chamber music performance featuring LGMF artists in residence. The program will highlight Franz Schubert, Octet in F major, D.803

Aug. 14, 1 p.m., Piano Mania, hear the Lake George Music Festival pianists perform solo, 4-hand, 6-hand, and 8-hand piano repertoire.

Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., full chamber music performance is featuring LGMF artists in residence. The program will highlight Johannes Brahms, Piano Quintet, Op. 34.

Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., full chamber music performance featuring LGMF artists in residence. The program will highlight Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Quintet in E-flat major, K.452.

Aug 17. 7:30 p.m., full chamber music performance featuring LGMF artists in residence. The program will highlight P.I. Tchaikovsky Souvenir de Florence, Op.70.

Aug. 18, 1 p.m., The Rhythm Method performs new compositions by students of the Lake George Music Festival Composer's Institute.

Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., final Symphony Orchestra Concert.

For more information on the event and to purchase a festival pass, visit lakegeorgemusicfestival.com.

