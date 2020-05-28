Lake George Music Festival canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Music Festival has postponed its 10th anniversary season, which was supposed to take place Aug. 9-21, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The classical music festival will take place in August of 2021.

“While we are saddened we will not have the opportunity to celebrate this benchmark season this summer, we know that this is the right thing to do. Our decision was based on guidance from state and local officials, combined with the nature of our artists’ and staff members’ communal living in Lake George, and the high-risk demographic of a significant portion of our audience,” festival organizers wrote in an email.

The festival will offer a Virtual LGMF, a week-long series of free online performances and other digital events, and the possibility of a “Drive-In” Series at the Lake George Festival Commons.

Those who have already purchased season passes, can offer a full or partial donation to the festival, get a credit for the 2021 season or a refund. Direct email requests by June 15 to

alombard@lakegeorgemusicfestival.com. After June 15, all 2020 purchases will be converted to a 2021 dollar-value credit.

The festival is producing a compilation CD album titled “A Decade in Lake George,” which will feature highlighted recordings from the first 10 years. It will be available for purchase sometime this summer. For more information in the coming weeks, go to www.LakeGeorgeMusicFestival.com.

