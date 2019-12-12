Lake George mini-documentaries focus on 'magic moments'

If you look beyond the bustling summer streets of Lake George, around the bends of its bays and below its waves, there are stories to find.
Some are old; some are new.
Todd DeGarmo, founding director of the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library, and his team, polished off some of these treasures in a 22-video series called, Lake George On the Water.
The mini-documentaries range from around 2- to 5-minutes long and cover science, history, art and more on Lake George.
"It's kind of those little magic moments that tell the story of a place," DeGarmo said. "We don't want to tell the usual stories, though at the same time, we want to have stuff that's recognizable but with surprises."
The series is the second the Folklife Center has produced. Last year, it published mini documentaries about the Batten Kill called, "Battenkill Inspired".
DeGarmo's daughter, Hannah, was the lead videographer on both projects. Ben Phelps composed music, Kevin Rogers took drone video and Iryna Voloshyna was a production assistant.
The Lake George series was revealing for Hannah, because growing up, she had only thought of Lake George as a tourist destination.
Then, renowned photographer Carl Heilman took her down a highway, across a road and through an approximately 20-minute walk into the woods for one of the video shoots.
"I couldn't tell you where that was, but it was an incredible waterfall hidden away in the woods," Hannah said. "I've learned I need to wear sneakers, boots and bring bug spray any time I go film."
Heilman, during an interview for the series, said some people aren't going to get to the places he does.
"Other people aren't going to get there the times I get there to see the things I've seen," Heilman added.
His photography helps show those moments, but Heilman also hopes his photos will inspire others to get outside.
While Lake George looks pristine above the surface, environmental consultant Kathy Bozony shows a more tumultuous picture below. Bozony has been photographing underwater algal blooms in Lake George for around a decade.
The latest Green Beat column includes news about a Lake George algae exhibit, state legislation banning harmful chemicals, a Christmas bird count and more.
Her photographs are on display through Jan. 5 at the Folklife Center, but she also participated in the video series. Many of the blooms can be traced back to pollution from septic systems, and she hopes her photography will inspire more lake stewardship.
One of both Todd and Hannah's favorite film shoots was of the Y-Knot Sailing program, an adaptive sailing experience offered by the YMCA's Camp Chingachgook.
The mini documentary shows participants in wheel chairs, lowered into a special sailing boat, giving them an experience they perhaps thought they may never have been able to have.
"We definitely want the word to get out," said Eric Rose, one of the interviewees in the video. "We don't want this to be a secret."
Todd said learning about what Y-Knot does was inspirational.
"That was a tear jerker," he added. "They're doing this amazing project to get people out on the water, and it's free. And just to see the joy on the one guy's face, that was such a glorious day."
Others featured in the series include Al Dunlop, who built his own steamboat; Henry Caldwell, owner of Black Bass Antiques in Bolton; the Lake George Association's Floating Classroom; the evolution of the Wiawaka Center for Women; and Joseph Bruchac, an author and educator.
Lake George On the Water, was also partially inspired by the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.
The organization helped fund "Battenkill Inspired", and was so impressed with the series, it suggested to Todd that he make another. The organization gave the Folklife Center more than $6,000 toward the Lake George series through its Local Heritage Grant.
"They've done a great job in the past," said Jim Brangan, assistant director of the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. "It's a nice little resource for us to have, and it gives us a nice snapshot of a moment in time. In 10, 15, 20 years, this will be some sort of historical documentation on Lake George."
The project was also funded by the New York State Council on the Arts through its Folk Arts Program. New York Folkore and the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust also supported the series.
