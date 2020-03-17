Lake George mayor suspends many village activities to prevent coronavirus spread

LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Robert Blais on Tuesday ordered suspension of many operations and activities in the village to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
All places of worship will be closed for a period of four weeks until April 12. All conference and meetings will be prohibited from taking place.
Also, one Department of Public Works worker in each department is being designated to clean all surfaces of village-owned buildings twice daily.
In addition, all Tuesday drills at the firehouse will be suspended effective immediately and operation of the teen center until further notice.
All Water Department and Sewer Department personnel are prepared to fill in at neighboring communities or to request assistance from them.
In addition, all village buildings except Village Hall will be closed to the public including public restrooms. Village Hall will be operational 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. with a limited staff. All visitors should use the drop box or be screened in the lobby
All further Village Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings are canceled until further notice. Village employees will go on a three-day week in all departments, with each working the same approximate hours during the bi-weekly pay period. All employees will be paid at their regular hourly rate, so long as they are available for call-ins on a daily basis.
The mayor reserves the right to issue further directives that may be necessary in future weeks.
“The village of Lake George is taking the following steps to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and cooperate with state, county and other local government initiatives. We have learned that limited exposure and distances, along with ‘proper hygiene’ are the keys to prevent infection and we must all act on the side of caution and cooperation,” Blais said in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.