Lake George mayor suspends many village activities to prevent coronavirus spread

LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Robert Blais on Tuesday ordered suspension of many operations and activities in the village to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All places of worship will be closed for a period of four weeks until April 12. All conference and meetings will be prohibited from taking place.

Also, one Department of Public Works worker in each department is being designated to clean all surfaces of village-owned buildings twice daily.

In addition, all Tuesday drills at the firehouse will be suspended effective immediately and operation of the teen center until further notice.

All Water Department and Sewer Department personnel are prepared to fill in at neighboring communities or to request assistance from them.

In addition, all village buildings except Village Hall will be closed to the public including public restrooms. Village Hall will be operational 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. with a limited staff. All visitors should use the drop box or be screened in the lobby