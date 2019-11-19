Lake George Mayor Robert Blais asked Warren County supervisors Tuesday to put $100,000 a year of bed tax money toward the bonds for the village's new sewer plant for the next decade.
As the village's cash crunch for building the new $24 million plant comes to a head, Blais asked the county board to use some of its annual occupancy tax revenue to help protect the lake that brings tourists to the region by the hundreds of thousands.
The village, ordered by the state to replace the outdated plant after it was determined it was polluting the lake, is on the hook for about $17 million of that tab, a bill that will have to be paid by the 995 village property owners.
Blais told the county board's Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee that the money is needed to keep village taxes under the state tax cap, and to avoid higher property taxes that could force hotels and resorts in the village to have to raise rates.
He said he is optimistic the state will provide more funding, but as of early this week there has been no confirmation of additional grants.
He said the village would not need the county funding if significant state funding was received.
"We're hopeful," he said. "I have thought something was coming, but I have no idea when or how."
Blais said the village's infrastructure absorbs the hundreds of thousands of summer visitors who come to town to enjoy the lake, but the Village Board has not asked for help from county leaders before.
He said the village public restrooms, used by tourists by the thousands from all around the world each summer, cost the village $115,000 a year in maintenance costs that the village shoulders alone.
"We've never asked the county, never approached the county," Blais said.
The committee did not take action on the request, instead voting to take a look at receipts as of January and deal with the request as it reviews others that come in for 2020 funding.
Committee members seemed to have mixed feelings about the request. Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he believes the committee could find some money for it. Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he would like to take a closer look at the village's finances as well as the occupancy tax revenue numbers.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild questioned whether the money should come from occupancy tax or other county funds.
"I'm not so sure this should come out of occupancy tax," Wild said.
Occupancy tax revenue comes from a 4 percent tax on hotel, motel and bed-and-breakfast rooms, and the county plans to also start collecting on short-term home rentals next year.
The money is supposed to be used to increase tourism that generates hotel stays, although it has been used to fund boat-washing stations and to help with the expenses of Cool Insuring Arena as well.
