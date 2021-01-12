Lake George Mayor Robert Blais planning to retire after term expires

LAKE GEORGE — After five decades at the helm of the village’s government, Mayor Robert Blais on Monday announced he intends to retire when his term expires in two years.
Blais made the announcement during a Village Board meeting, where trustees were discussing the possibility of conducting a dissolution and consolidation study of the village’s government after a member of the public suggested the idea as a way of lowering the tax burden.
During the meeting, Blais said if the board was interested in conducting the study and moving forward with the dissolution of village government, it should do so before his term expires because it wouldn’t be fair to a new administration to guide the village through what would likely be a tumultuous process.
“I think if we’re going to do it, it would be best to do it now while I’m here,” Blais said. “When I retire in two years, it wouldn’t be fair for a new mayor, no matter who they are, to be faced with this study right off the bat.”
Board members decided to hold off on making a decision on whether to go ahead with the study until next month in order to consult with members of the public to determine if there is interest in dissolving the village’s government.
On Tuesday, Blais, 84, said it’s possible he may seek another term, but noted he is heavily leaning toward retirement.
Blais was first elected in 1971 and currently holds the record for the longest-serving mayor still in office in the United States.
He's also the longest-serving mayor in New York state's history, a title previously held by Clarence Michalis of the Long Island village of Lattingtown, who served 48 years before stepping down for health reasons.
Blais most recently considered retiring in 2016 but decided to run for a 13th term after the village was mandated by the state to build a new wastewater treatment facility.
He felt his decades of knowledge and experience would be best to help steer the village through the process and secure any available grants to help reduce the cost of the $22 million project.
“This time I’m pretty much set that I’m going to retire at the end of my term,” he said. “I’ve said it before and I wasn’t lying, it’s just that things came up … and I decided to just go on again. But I pretty much let it be known that this time I mean business.”
Blais decided to run for mayor during a trying time for the village. Hundreds were arrested during the riots of 1965 and Lake George had garnered a reputation as a less-than-idyllic resort town.
Unhappy with the direction the village was heading in, Blais — who served on the village’s Board of Trustees and was an officer at the village’s now defunct police department — decided to run against then-Mayor Robert Caldwell, whose family had deep ties to the community.
He has been successful in seeking reelection 12 times since.
Blais said he's unsure who will succeed him in office, but said it's likely someone currently serving on the Village Board will seek to fill the vacancy.
Asked whether he had any regrets during his tenure, Blais said he hasn't always made the right decisions, but believes the village is in a better place now than when he started.
He pointed to the various large events that take place in the village every year — many of which he helped usher in — as well as the development of the lakeside walkway and the expansion of Shepard Park and the festival grounds at Charles R. Wood Park.
He said he loved every minute of the job and never considered his time as mayor to be work.
“I never looked at it as going to work. I never looked at it as going to my place of employment. I always enjoyed it; I always looked at it as a challenge,” Blais said.
But his proudest accomplishment in his five decades of public service was simply being the mayor of the village he loves.
“I was proud, because people, no matter where you go, people love Lake George, and I was always proud to say I was the mayor of Lake George all these years,” he said. “That always made me proud and it made my family proud.”
