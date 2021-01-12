Lake George Mayor Robert Blais planning to retire after term expires

He has been successful in seeking reelection 12 times since.

Blais said he's unsure who will succeed him in office, but said it's likely someone currently serving on the Village Board will seek to fill the vacancy.

Asked whether he had any regrets during his tenure, Blais said he hasn't always made the right decisions, but believes the village is in a better place now than when he started.

He pointed to the various large events that take place in the village every year — many of which he helped usher in — as well as the development of the lakeside walkway and the expansion of Shepard Park and the festival grounds at Charles R. Wood Park.

He said he loved every minute of the job and never considered his time as mayor to be work.

“I never looked at it as going to work. I never looked at it as going to my place of employment. I always enjoyed it; I always looked at it as a challenge,” Blais said.

But his proudest accomplishment in his five decades of public service was simply being the mayor of the village he loves.

“I was proud, because people, no matter where you go, people love Lake George, and I was always proud to say I was the mayor of Lake George all these years,” he said. “That always made me proud and it made my family proud.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

