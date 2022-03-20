Lake George mayor requests hotel housing for J-1 students

LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Bob Blais has requested over 75 hotel rooms from local businesses to house J-1 students in the village this summer.

"Just between Fort William Henry and the Lake George Steamboat Company, we already have a request for 70-75 for student workers this summer," Blais said Sunday.

The rooms often sleep more than one international student, usually accommodating two to four to a room depending on the size, Blais said.

In previous years, students were found without housing and sleeping in Shepard Park, according to a news release from the mayor. This year he has a request in with four local businesses to secure safe, clean rooms for the students to live in.

Blais, now in his 52nd year as mayor, started the Student Connection Committee six years ago to more adequately serve visiting students. The committee is comprised of a small group of volunteers and town representatives to provide assistance to the international students working in the village of Lake George as they acclimate to their temporary homes.

Since the Lake George Student Connection program began, funding has been provided by the towns of Lake George, Bolton and Queensbury, resulting in a $15,000 annual budget.

Traditionally, the program provided help with finding second jobs and housing, and provided a handbook containing emergency phone numbers and useful information. The program also organized trips to out-of-town attractions and landmarks for students.

Despite the effectiveness of the Student Connection, Blais said problems occurred over the years involving unsafe housing, labor law violations and public transportation issues. While many of these issues have been rectified, Blais said suitable housing remained a concern.

The Lake George area relies on 1,000 to 1,500 international students with four-month J-1 visas to staff the many seasonal businesses for the summer. These visas are not issued without a job and housing arrangements.

“We must develop housing if we are to continue to be a first-class resort. We need the students to offer a level of services that encourages people to return to Lake George,” Blais said, describing this as "his last big project."

The news release explained that J-1 students arrive in May and stay through September or October, after most local students have returned to college in early August, and international students often apply for maintenance or entry-level jobs that local residents do not seek out.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

