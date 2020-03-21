Lake George mayor: Don't flush rags

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Mayor Robert Blais is imploring residents not to flush rags down the toilet after a blockage in a sewer pipe was discovered Saturday morning.

Blais said workers conduct twice daily checks and noticed a problem in one of the pipes at Shepard Park.

“The whole pipe was full of rags, dish towels,” he said.

The sewage flows through pipes under Shepard Park because it is lowest area in the village and then is pumped up to the wastewater treatment plant, according to Blais.

“If the rags get into the sewer pumps, it will destroy the sewer pump,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a very serious thing because it could have plugged up somebody’s sewer system,” he added.

Blais wondered if the incident was caused people are using other items for personal hygiene because of the toilet paper shortage, which he said is due to hoarding.

“That’s the only thing we can figure out because it’s never happened before and we’re not just talking about a few rags. It’s a great many,” he said.

Blais said other communities could face the same issue at their wastewater treatment plants if people are flushing rags.