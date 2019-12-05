LAKE GEORGE — A Warrensburg man who was one of two people arrested during a brawl with Lake George village peace officers one night last June has filed a notice of claim against the village, claiming he was assaulted and falsely arrested.
Joseph G. Schuster and his mother, Elizabeth Schuster, filed claims earlier this fall for a June 29 incident that police said led to the injury of a peace officer and the arrest of Schuster and another man on numerous charges.
A notice of claim is statutorily required when a person wants to sue a municipality or municipal agency. It gives the government an opportunity to settle the claim without formal litigation.
Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said the village's investigation found no indication the peace officers who were involved in the situation acted improperly. The village's insurance carrier has appointed a law firm to represent the village.
Schuster, then 21, and 21-year-old Maxwell T. Roach of Lake George were both charged with felony assault and misdemeanor charges after peace officers tried to take Schuster into custody for allegedly smoking marijuana in public. A struggle ensued, during which Roach approached officers and was confronted by Peace Officer Tanner LaFarr.
Roach was accused of choking LaFarr, and was charged with felony strangulation.
Both men pleaded not guilty, and charges against them have been adjourned in contemplation of dismissal in Lake George Town Court. That means if they remain arrest-free for 6 months, the charges will be dropped early next year.
Elizabeth Schuster said her son suffered cuts and bruises when he was "attacked" by peace officers LaFarr, Sean Dannibale and Tyler Schermerhorn.
She said the accusations that Roach initiated a confrontation with LaFarr were belied by a cellphone video filmed by someone who was present for the scuffles, which was posted online on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChJk2c9Lpcc&feature=youtu.be.
The video does not show the whole incident.
Blais said the village's lawyers were reviewing the claim, but the village has not been sued or had a prior notice of claim for actions of the peace officers during the two-plus decades that the peace officer program has been in existence.
The peace officer program uses both retired police and corrections officers, as well as young people who plan to pursue careers in law enforcement to enforce quality-of-life issues. The peace officer force undergoes state training.
"It's been a good program. We rarely get complaints about our peace officers," he said. "We've had a lot of people work as peace officers before becoming police officers."
