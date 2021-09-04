Lake George man receives 10 years of probation for possessing child pornography

QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years of probation for possessing child pornography.
Kory J. Sendzik, 29, was arrested on June 10 after state police conducted a search of his Lake George home and found images consistent with child sexual exploitation.
He was charged with possession and promoting images of child pornography over the internet.
Sendzik pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on July 20 to felony possession of a sexual performance.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
