QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man who was arrested on drunken driving charges twice in a year is headed to jail for 6 months.
Walter J. Bombard, 40, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two driving while intoxicated charges as well as misdemeanor failure to use an ignition interlock device, according to the Warren County District Attorney's Office.
One of the DWI charges stemmed from a September 2018 arrest in Lake George, while details of the second were not available.
Bombard agreed to a plea deal that includes a 6-month sentence in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation, in addition to unspecified fines.
